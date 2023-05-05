Prince William and Kate Middleton are gearing up for a whirlwind weekend ahead. As you’re likely aware, Saturday May 6 is the coronation of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey and the whole family is attending. To kick off the festivities this week, Middleton, in a red jacket, grabbed a drink with Prince William at the Dog & Duck Pub in London (because how else should one prepare for the celebratory occasion?). While the sophisticated coat, which is from Eponine London’s Fall/Winter 2018 collection, may not seem like your average choice for a tavern, the outfit felt very on-brand for Middleton. That’s because she tends to stick to business-casual pieces for her public outings — even where a rowdy crowd with beer and food are involved.

At first glance, the coat appears to be just bright red. But, if you take a closer look, you’ll see a hint of royal blue in the lining. Thus, her overall look consisted of red, white, and blue shades. Always one to match her look for the occasion, Middleton seemed to have purposely coordinated her color scheme to the Union Jack — United Kingdom’s national flag. The princess then wore the coat over a breezy white summer dress from Suzannah. And in typical Middleton fashion, she styled the items with polished white accessories like Jimmy Choo pumps and a Mulberry purse. On the jewelry front, Middleton opted for Maria Black’s Cha Cha Earrings and, of course, her blue sapphire engagement ring.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment

Unsurprisingly, Middleton’s latest look is drumming up further excitement for her appearance at the coronation tomorrow. Based on her past outfits at historic royal events, it’s very likely she’ll stay on-brand in a colorful coat dress and matching fascinator for the special ceremony. We’ll know for sure in less than 24 hours, though (eep!). Coronation aside, if you plan to pop into a tavern or bar this weekend, use Middleton’s latest look as inspo to dress up a bit — ditch the jeans for a tailored coat and cute summer dress.