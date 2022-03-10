Kate Middleton is thoughtful about her outfit choices, often opting for relatable and pared-down looks to match her surroundings. She showed this as recently as a week ago, when the Duchess of Cambridge wore a low-key green sweater and matching coat, instead of her usual polished skirt sets, to visit a goat farm in Wales. For a visit to the Ukrainian Culture Centre, Middleton’s outfit, again, suited the occasion.

On their visit, she and Prince William spent time learning about the efforts being made to support those affected by the Russian invasion. Middleton wore simple, navy suede pumps, navy wide-leg trousers by Jigsaw, and a ribbed-trim sweater in a shade of blue that very closely resembled the one on the Ukrainian flag. (Perhaps this sartorial move was her way of showing support for Ukraine.)

Middleton’s cashmere sweater is from famed British label, Alexander McQueen, one of her favorite fashion houses. In the near-eleven years since her wedding, where she wore a McQueen wedding gown, the Duchess has donned many of its designs for occasions that run the gamut, from galas to community visits. Middleton appeared to coordinate her outfit with Prince William, who wore all navy as well, only breaking it up with brown suede shoes and a light blue collared shirt under his knit sweater and blazer. They both wore small blue and yellow pins to further show their solidarity.

(+) Neil Mockford/GC Images (+) Ian Vogler-WPA Pool/Getty Images INFO 1/2

For those who love and want Middleton’s look, you’re in luck as the sweater is still available to shop. Her Jigsaw trousers are unfortunately unavailable, so TZR has included similar options to purchase instead. Both pieces are great basics and easy to mix and match with other items in your closet. Style the sweater with denim pants or a midi skirt and sneakers for a more casual affair. For the trousers, rock with a relaxed white button-down for the office and after-work events.

