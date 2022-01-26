Kate Middleton Wears Her $15 Minimalist Gold Earrings Nonstop

Kate Middleton doesn’t shy away from wearing affordable clothes. Her favorites include shopping for sweaters at Zara and for jeans at & Other Stories. The royal’s penchant for budget-friendly pieces extends to her jewelry, too, as evidenced by Middleton’s ASOS earrings. They currently retail for $14.50. The Duchess of Cambridge wore the gold hoop earrings for her recent visit to the London headquarters of Shout 85258, a mental health text service that she started with Prince William, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle back in 2019.

For the royal outing, Middleton donned a khaki green, leopard print shirtdress from Derek Lam 10 Crosby. (This was a bold choice for the royal who, as a general rule, prefers monochrome outfits for official events.) She cinched the long-sleeved chiffon number at the waist with a black belt and teamed it with pair of black heeled suede boots from Ralph Lauren. For jewelry, she didn’t go with her usual Cartier, Kiki McDonough, or Tiffany & Co. earrings. Instead, she opted for the aforementioned ASOS Design twist hoops to style with her iconic sapphire and diamond engagement ring. This fashion moment confirmed that Middleton loves to mix high-and-low pieces together, which made her all the more relatable to fans.

Thus far, Middleton has worn the ASOS earrings at least four times — including that time when she and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden donned color-coordinated looks to the G-7 Summit, back in June 2021. More recently though, she wore the minimalist gold hoops to the “Taking Action on Addiction Campaign” event in October 2021 (as pictured below). This is also not her only pair of affordable gold earrings. Just last week, she wore $11 hoops from Accessorize.

Shop Middleton’s exact ASOS hoops, alongside other budget-friendly finds, ahead. They will instantly become your everyday staple and you can channel Middleton’s royally posh energy.

