Only Beyoncé Could Outshine A Legendary 130-Carat Diamond

It seems like every other day — quite literally, actually — Beyoncé unveils a project or photo or message that sends her fans and the collective internet as a whole into an excitement spiral. Immediately after heralding the arrival of her rodeo-themed Ivy Park collection with an on-theme Harper’s Bazaar photoshoot, Queen Bey surprised everyone yet again by appearing in a series of extremely high-glamour, Audrey Hepburn-inspired Tiffany & Co. advertisements with husband Jay-Z. Beyoncé’s Tiffany & Co. campaign has plenty of Breakfast at Tiffany’s homages but when you’re an icon of her stature, it’s impossible not to infuse your own references and aesthetic in the shots, too.

Dressed in a figure-hugging black gown with sheer evening gloves, the centerpiece of the entire campaign is the overwhelming, 128.54-carat Tiffany Diamond fastened around Beyoncé’s neck. She’s one of only four women (including Audrey Hepburn), and the first Black woman to ever wear the priceless yellow diamond, a perfect match for the blinding yellow 22-carat cushion cut ring on her finger. In one video from the campaign, Beyoncé croons a rendition of Breakfast at Tiffany’s signature song, “Moon River”, to Jay-Z under the watchful gaze of a previously unseen Basquiat painting — the only pop of Tiffany Blue in the entire shoot.

But as gorgeous as the set, concept, and costuming is, the real pièce de résistance of the “About Love” campaign (aside from the glittering jewels, anyway), is Beyoncé’s deliciously retro beauty look, stamped with her personal touch. For a Hepburn-themed shoot, a bun was a natural choice — but this style, a glamourously haphazard updo with face-framing curtain bangs constructed by celebrity hairstylists Nakia Collins and Jawara Wauchope, also calls back to Bey’s fan-favorite B’Day album cover shoot:

Beyoncé’s kohl-rimmed eyes, painted into a Hepburnian cat shape by her go-to makeup artist Sir John, is a sleek and lifting take on the classic style. Her French-tipped nails — one of her documented favorite nail styles — fit the elegant mood, and it’s clear both Bey and Jay are firmly in their ultra-stylish element.