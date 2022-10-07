Kate Hudson’s Floral Dress Included A Low-Key Sultry Element

You can always count on Kate Hudson to pull off the sleekest red carpet looks. Take one glance at the actor’s file and you’ll immediately get inspired by her fresh-off-the-runway ensembles and the clever, intentional use of statement accessories like thigh-high patent leather boots. Now, the actor just added another imitable formal look to her style portfolio. To attend the premiere screening of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery during the 45th Mill Valley Film Festival, Hudson wore a floral dress from ERDEM’s Resort 2023 range. Her dazzling gown was not only covered in leafy green and floral embroidery, but also featured pink crystal accents on top of the needlework.

In addition to the elaborate embellishments, Hudson’s botanical midi dress included a built-in bralette in a shiny lime green hue. The satin garment peeked out from underneath the dress’ fitted bodice — and held it in place with thin shoulder straps. The actor teamed her occasion-appropriate piece with a pair of lilac slingback pumps from Christian Louboutin, which perfectly complemented her nature-inspired outfit. Lastly, to finish the look, she secured her ponytail with a cream-colored bow and accessorized with dangling gold earrings, plus diamond-studded matching metal rings, all from Jennifer Meyer.

Miikka Skaffari/Getty Images

Fun fact: In ERDEM’s Resort 2023 lookbook, Hudson’s dress was styled with sturdy buckle loafers plus matching black socks rather than high-heeled pumps. This option feels more appropriate for everyday wear, as the preppy shoe effectively dressed down the elaborate gown. Conversely, the actor (and her trusty stylist Sophie Lopez) took a different route and amped up the glamour with the aforementioned pastel pumps. Ergo, the actor’s elegant look was perfectly suited for the formal occasion.

ERDEM

Hudson’s ERDEM dress was once available to shop via a trunk show on Moda Operandi — but, sadly, the style has completely sold out since then. However, you can still DIY the look by pairing one of the strapless floral dresses, ahead, with a green bralette underneath. And for those who want a one-and-done look, try the floral-print midi styles from brands like Oscar de la Renta and Reformation that channel a similar vibe.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.