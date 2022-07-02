While some have been quick to jump back into wearing sky-high shoes this year, I’ve been slow to step away from sneakers. That said, my obsession with a great pair of platforms or stilettos has not waned. I’ve consistently purchased any and all fancy footwear that’s caught my eye over the past two years, even if I’m not wearing it, perhaps as a means of comfort and calm. Whatever the reason, I think I’m finally ready to dust off those sleepy soles and put them to good use with some summer-ready high-heeled outfits that make me feel like my pre-pandemic self again.

Maybe I can count the onslaught of up-to-there heels on runways to my sudden urge to ditch my flats. We all saw, and loved, the fuchsia Mary Jane platforms that floated down Valentino’s all-pink Fall/Winter 2022 runway this February (Versace makes a similar iteration with its Medusa pump). And, of course, there’s the strappy Y2K heels that are having several moments right now, reimagined by the likes of Saint Laurent, Loewe, and By Far. So, with all manner of inspiration coming at me from every which way, I suppose it’s only natural I finally gave in to the gravity-defying shoes calling my name.

But, after a few years of running around in fisherman sandals, running sneakers, and ballet flats, how does one work a high heel back into their everyday wardrobe? For me, it involves relying on a few tried-and-true formulas that’ll take me through the warm-weather months. Ahead, the three combinations that are helping me embrace high heels in a fresh (and sometimes old) way right now.

We at TZR only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

All Dressed Up

Easy, breezy, one-and-done dresses are a must for me in the summer. I like to have versatile pieces at the ready that I can just throw on with little effort. And while my summer dresses are typically accompanied by flat white sneakers or sandals, I’m working some ultra-trendy platform pumps into the mix to kick things up a notch. Like the rest of the fashion world, I’m loving this silhouette, particularly in Versace’s chic silk version that reads very elevated and dainty (especially with the signature Medusa charm dangling from the ankle strap). And the beauty of platforms is that they are typically pretty comfortable, no matter how high they are.

Elevated Denim

I’m embracing the early aughts completely this year, including an old go-to formula I swore by in my early 20s: jeans and a white tee combo elevated by high heels. It’s simple, easy, and works with a variety of shoe styles and denim silhouettes. I’m loving the look with my aforementioned summer shoe of choice: the platform pump. For a more casual look, I’m opting for footwear in a fun, summery print that pops, like Larroude’s pink tartan heel in patent leather. Paired with denim, an easy white tee, and an equally fun handbag, this look takes me anywhere.

Disco Diva

The exception to my platform obsession is certainly the strappy, sparkling Y2K heel that, to me, screams Carrie Bradshaw. While these sassy little shoes could certainly be worn more casually, I love leaning into their glittery vibe and pairing them with equally shiny pieces. One outfit I’ve been wearing quite often to work and evening events includes pink satin pants by Rezek, a flowy vintage blouse, tiny beaded Fendi baguette, and strappy heels from By Far. It’s easy to put together but always delivers great feedback. The look is fun, fabulous, and super-versatile — all my favorite things.