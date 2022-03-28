Kate Hudson's Oscars After-Party Look Combined 2 Different Runway Outfits

Take one look at the 94th Annual Academy Awards red carpet outfits and you’ll be promptly reminded why the ceremony holds such an iconic status in both fashion and film. While actors accept their well-deserved accolades, designers use the high-profile occasion as an opportunity to dress their favorite celebrity clients in fresh-off-the-runway looks. (Some A-listers, like Nicole Kidman, even wear custom creations for the occasion.) Kate Hudson’s 2022 Oscars after-party outfit reflected this fresh-off-the-runway approach. She merged two different Carolina Herrera Fall/Winter 2022 looks into one ensemble and the best part is that her exact pieces are already available for pre-order via Moda Operandi’s trunkshow.

The inventive getup was put together with the help of Hudson’s trusty stylist, Sophie Lopez. Now on to the specifics: On top, the star wore a strapless, sheer bustier top from Carolina Herrera’s new Fall/Winter 2022 collection (the lineup showed back in February during NYFW). For bottoms, Hudson picked out a pair of high-waisted pants with an attached ball skirt, which came from a different look in the same Fall/Winter 2022 range. To finish, Hudson carried a black, shiny Clemmie clutch from Jimmy Choo and wore a pair of diamond Kashmir earrings from Messika.

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

In their original incarnation, Hudson’s red carpet separates were part of two different outfits on the runway. The bustier was initially paired with a pair of black high-waisted slacks and a thin bow tie belt, while the panta-skirt bottoms were combined with a black cardigan and a wide black buckle belt. Overall, this seasonal fall collection was a hit at the 2022 Oscars, as other celebs like Jessica Alba, Camila Mendes, and Zoey Deutch all donned Carolina Herrera creations, too.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Now, without further ado, keep scrolling to shop Hudson’s exact outfit from the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party, ahead, plus similar options. While you’re at it, check out TZR’s full red carpet roundup from the party, or simply peruse through Rachel Zoe’s favorite looks from the ceremony.

