As someone who grew up in NYC (and still resides here), camping was a rare summer activity I did with my best friend’s family. The initial idea of sleeping amongst deers and insects was a major mental adjustment — and even now, pitching a tent in the woods is not my first choice for a relaxing vacation. However, with the concept of glamping becoming popular in the past several years, I’ve finally found that sweet spot between embracing nature and having access to a functioning toilet. Plus, glamping outfits perfectly speak to my fashion girl tendencies for wanting to appear polished and cute, even if I’m about to trek through mud. True story: I once wore casual low-top, white leather sneakers on an eight-hour hike because they matched my outfit best. Surprisingly, my feet did not throb at the end of the day — and the Italian leather held up. Really, it was a testament to quality footwear.

Although I likely will not try my luck again on a hike in impractical shoes, I still stand by my own code of looking my best while out in the woods. In fact, I already have several outdoorsy activities planned for this summer, including a trip to the Redwood National Park with my family in June. Since we will certainly be glamping, I’m already planning out the perfect city-gal-meets-nature looks to wear. Step one? Speaking with Neiman Marcus’s senior director of women’s designer ready-to-wear [titles are capitalized when it comes before the name], Jodi Kahn, at the brand’s summer camp event on what one should ideally bring if they want to look fashion forward and practical.

“I think versatility [in your choice of clothing] is the most important thing, so you’re ready for unexpected activities or weather,” says Kahn. “[This can mean packing] a nylon jacket, a jean jacket, or matched athleisure sets or a cute printed top and shorts set [you can hang out in].”

Additionally, Kahn emphasizes that bringing “whatever you feel the most comfortable in” should be the motto to follow while you pack for your glamping experience. (If your personal tastes skew more towards cashmere cardigan than a water-resistant nylon anorak, pack it!) Likewise, for the beauty aficionados out there, don’t forgo your essential skincare products if you don’t have to, whether it be an SPF or a brow pencil (both are must haves in my personal glamping arsenal).

And if you find that your duffle bag or suitcase is becoming rather full, look over your selects. There is one item both Kahn and I agreed you shouldn’t bring: heels. Leave the four-inch sandals at home in favor of more mud-friendly boots and sneakers. With all this in mind, you can find my dream glamping outfits below. I plan to draw inspiration from these ensembles as I pack for my adventures in nature this summer, and hope you do, too.

Dress + Clogs

I would not recommend hiking in a dress, but when you finally arrive at your campsite and have settled in, a dress and clogs outfit is appropriate. (The footwear style is very popular for summer 2022, too.) You can rock this look while making s’mores underneath the stars or while taking a little cat nap in the shade of a tree. A billowy dress offers the same level of comfort and mobility as sweats and a T-shirt, with the addition that you’ll look more put together for photos. Leave your fancier silk slips and embellished floral frocks at home though, and opt for more casual-feeling, breathable cotton or linen options.

Cozy Sweater/Bottom + Socks + Sandals

It’s best to bring layers if you anticipate chilly weather at night and in the early morning while camping. A sweater is a suitable layering piece, along with thick socks to keep your toes warm. (You can style your favorite socks with clogs or sandals, depending on your personal style.) For bottoms, look for soft leggings, breezy linen pants, or cotton drawstring styles to pull on over your biker shorts if you start getting goosebumps. Above, also take note of how content creator Babba Rivera kept her outfit in a neutral, mainly black color palette, which ensures that even if a little dirt lands on you, your ensemble won’t look too disheveled.

Jacket + Athletic Shorts

When you want to venture off your campsite and explore the nearby hiking trails, it’s best to leave your dresses and clogs inside your tent or cabin. Instead, bundle up in a light jacket (weather permitting) and slip into athletic shorts that will keep you cool as you work up a sweat on that up hill climb. You can give your outfit that certified Instagram-worthy aesthetic by selecting colorful anoraks or logo printed bottoms.

Oversized Button-Down + Swimsuit

Along with hiking, swimming in a lake or rather, attempting to float on your back in the pool (for us non-swimmers) is part of the overall camping experience. Since your swimsuit is going to be the centerpiece of your outfit, you can simply style around your one-piece or bikini set. If you have a vibrantly colorful one-piece, offset that with a neutral oversized button-down turned cover-up. Alternatively, if your bikini leans towards the minimalist atheistic, you can wear a flashier shirtdress. Should you think more is more, simply follow Lori Harvey’s example above and rock all the prints and hues. Like Kahn said, wear what makes you comfortable.

A Matching Set

Matching sets can be worn anywhere, anytime — even while you’re camping. You can go for your usual sweatshirt and shorts combo or branch out by embracing the long cardigan and pants look. For instance, Anna Sui’s striped co-ords can be worn while you’re sipping your morning coffee by the lake or at night, when you’re hanging out by the fire pit. (A bonus to this look is that you’ll be sufficiently covered, so the mosquitoes will have more difficultly trying to bite you.) For those who are true glampers and plan to enjoy the indoor fireplace, a soft cashmere bralette and shorts will be most suitable.

Oversized Tee + Colorful Biker Shorts

If you went to summer camp as a child, you’ll likely recall oversized tees and shorts were the uniform of choice for campers. To tap into this comfortable spirit as an adult, with the added sense of being fashion forward, rock a cool graphic print tee with colorful biker shorts. The style tip here is to not shy away from wearing those optimistic hues while immersing yourself in nature.

Colorful Accessories

An easy way to instantly inject personality into all your glamping outfits is to style your looks with various colorful accessories. Take Memorial Day’s punchy tricolor bucket hat or the red sunglasses from Lefév that are both functional and stylish. Small earrings and no-fuss necklaces, too, will add that fashion-girl touch without feeling to cumbersome to wear as you trek through dirt paths. Additionally, if you’re not scaling a mountain Free Solo style or planning an arduous cross-country camping trip, you can certainly ditch the backpack for a LASTFRAME crossbody bag.