If there’s one thing Kris Jenner is best known for, besides being the original momager, it’s throwing an extravagant party. The Kardashians star celebrated turning 70 on November 8 in Los Angeles with a 0070-themed birthday bash. Jenner rang in a new decade the only way she knows how: with her closest friends and family by her side. The event, which was planned in tandem with the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch’s right hand, Mindy Weiss, was held at Jeff and Lauren Sanchez Bezos’ mansion in Beverly Hills. In a room full of billionaire attendees, like Mark Zuckerberg, Oprah Winfrey, and Jenner’s very own daughter, Kim Kardashian, one can only assume that the dress code was dress to seriously impress. Which explains why Jenner pulled out all the stops with a stunning archival vintage Givenchy ball gown from the early aughts.

The ruffled red gown originally debuted on French fashion house’s fall 2002 couture runway designed by Julien Macdonald. Jenner credited sourcing the tiered dress from LA-based rare vintage destination LILY et Cie. She wore the haute couture look while still managing to put her own unique styling spin on the ensemble. Jenner rocked long black gloves with a sparkling vintage Bvlgari diamond bracelet layered on top.

In keeping with the vintage theme, the birthday girl also wore vintage Van Cleef & Arpels earrings as well as a ring from friend of the family, jeweler Lorraine Schwartz (whose diamonds were also worn by daughters Kylie, Khloe, and Kendall for the night).

Other friends of the family that were in attendance included, Justin and Hailey Bieber, Mariah Carey, Ciara, The Hiltons, Chris Rock, as well as Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Markle — who came following the Baby2Baby gala that occurred that same night.

Bruno Mars even gave guests a private performance, making it an unforgettable evening. “I feel so blessed to have my precious family and all my beautiful friends come together for one night to celebrate and make these amazing memories together!” Jenner later wrote in an Instagram post.

And what a memorable occasion it really was. Happy birthday, Kris.