Khloé Kardashian just cleared up the rumors about what plastic surgery procedures and tweakments she has — and hasn’t — gotten done over the years. In an Instagram reel, facial aesthetic expert Dr. Jonny Betteridge speculated on the work he believed the reality star had done: brow lift, chin implant, upper blepharoplasty, rhinoplasty, lip filler, and a neck and face lift. Kardashian decided to hop into the comments to confirm that of Dr. Betteridge’s list, she’s only had a nose job. Then, she went on to shed some light on her past cosmetic procedures. "I take this as a great compliment! first off I think these photos are about 15 years apart, but here’s a list of things that I have done. I’ve been very open in the past about what I have done so here we go," Kardashian wrote. Aside from the nose job, her list included laser hair removal, Botox, Sculptra, soft wave laser for “skin tightening,” and filler, but not “any over the last few years.”

Kardashian attributed her transformed look to a "slow and steady" weight loss journey, sharing that she has lost a total of 80 pounds "over the years." She also has collagen baby threads underneath her chin and neck. Finally, she shared that salmon sperm facials, as well as conventional facials, vitamins, peptides, and a consistent skin care routine have all played a role in improving and maintaining her appearance. She finished by noting that "in 2025 there are many other things we can do before surgery but when it’s time, and if I choose to, I know some great doctors 😉💞.”

Perhaps Kardashian is following in her younger sister’s footsteps. Last month, TikToker Rachel Leary took to the app to ask Kylie Jenner about the details behind her breast augmentation, and Jenner responded in the comments. “445 cc, moderate profile, half under the muscle!!!!! Silicone!!!” She even shared who her doctor was — Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Garth Fisher — and concluded her comment saying, “Hope this helps lol.”

Could this mark the beginning of a new era of transparency — at least when it comes to celebrity cosmetic procedures? Only time will tell.