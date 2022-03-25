Emily Ratajkowski just wore a baffling yet totally relatable outfit — the kind one is likely to fall victim to because it seems to be the best option when the weather is erratic. (It is, after all, only the cusp of spring.) Perhaps this was the reason behind the 30-year-old model-turned-author’s look on March 23. Or perhaps Ratajkowski’s blazer outfit was a clever combination of the key trends for 2022 — midriff-baring tops, power suits, and slouchy bottoms, to name a few.

She was photographed in New York City in a look that fell smack dab between winter and spring. Her outfit included an All Fenix black sports bra, a white button-down shirt, a gray patchwork blazer, slouchy leather pants, and cowboy boots — all of which she accessorized with a baseball cap and simple, black sunglasses. If the image you’ve conjured up seems fairly normal based on that description alone, that’s understandable. But now, to unpack it: Given that she wore the button-down shirt and blazer completely open to bare her abs, the look screamed spring on the top and winter from the waist down. Aside from the fact that she was walking her dog, EmRata appeared off-duty by the way she styled the traditional workwear pieces and, of course, by the super casual titfer atop her head.

Gotham/GC Images

Still, she looked cool, even elegant, as one does when they strategically combine the latest fashion trends. While crop tops are EmRata’s signature, ‘sexy’ is back. And her patchwork blazer nods to the arts and crafts trend as much as it does the ‘homme girl’ aesthetic, both of which hit the runway back in September.

For those who love her look, you can shop her exact $37 bra top ahead, as well as similar pieces to recreate her outfit. You can, of course, put your own spin on it, by swapping out the bra for a tank top or the leather pants for baggy jeans. The great thing about these pieces is that there are endless ways to style them separately and, mixed together, make for a bold, conversation-worthy look. Without further ado, add the EmRata-inspired pieces to your wardrobe, below.

