The Duchess of Cambridge takes a thoughtful approach when it comes to curating her royal wardrobe. She prefers outfits that send a subtle message — for example, the mom-of-three likes to wear U.K.-based labels like Alexander McQueen to emphasize her support for local fashion houses. Other times, she picks her pieces simply because they’re dazzling and timeless, knowing her fans will love the classic styles, too. Such was the case in her and Prince William’s first official portrait. Middleton’s outfit consisted of an emerald-colored gown from The Vampire’s Wife (a popular British brand), which she paired with elegant Manolo Blahnik pumps.

On June 23, crowds gathered at The Fitzwilliam Museum in Cambridge, England to see the beloved couple’s first-ever royal portrait. The extra large painting was created by British portrait artist Jamie Coreth, who called the experience “surreal and extraordinary” in his post on Instagram. Because of the enormous significance of this portrait (it will be admired for decades to come, after all), every single element of Middleton’s look required careful consideration. She made a bold choice with her dress by sporting a glistening gown from the aforementioned label. (Fellow celebs who love The Vampire’s Wife include Alexa Chung and Maggie Gyllenhaal.) This look was brighter and more statement-worthy compared to her usual tailored skirt suits and frocks.

Furthermore, in Middleton fashion, this look wasn’t a new ensemble but one she has worn in the past. The first time she wore the green metallic dress was back in March 2020, when she and Prince William visited the Guinness factory in Dublin. The whole scene reaffirmed her commitment to approaching fashion with an eco-friendly mindset.

The Couple’s Royal Portrait:

Middleton In The Dress Back In 2020:

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Because she has worn the dress before, she utilized the small details to give the ensemble an extra special feel. For the shoes, she coordinated with the gown by wearing a pair of emerald Hangisi heels from Manolo Blahnik — giving the entire look an extra sparkly component thanks to the signature crystal buckle on the toe. (The footwear style is also beloved by fictional character Carrie Bradshaw in And Just Like That... as fans will recall her receiving a pair in blue from Mr. Big.)

To pay homage to the royal family lineage, Middleton placed a pearl brooch (named the Cambridge brooch) on her left side. Her historic brooch has been in the family for decades as it was passed down to Middleton from Queen Elizabeth, who received it from her grandmother Queen Mary. To polish off the outfit, the royal wore a pair of dangling pearl earrings that complemented the familial accessory.

Although you won’t be able to get your hands on the brooch or the earrings, you can shop the rest of the royal’s exact look in the edit ahead. Plus, you’ll be able to browse similar emerald-hued dresses, so you’ll be set for any upcoming high-fashion event.

