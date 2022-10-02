Fashion-savvy celebrities love Zara’s affordable and stylish selection of clothing and accessories. Emily Ratajkowski, Selena Gomez, and even Kate Middleton, the princess of Wales, loves shopping from the Spanish retailer. Given the brand’s ties to the Hollywood fashion community, it makes sense then that the next major partnership announcement from the label would involve an It girl from within that stylish crowd. Kaia Gerber’s new collection with Zara, simply dubbed Kaia x Zara, drops today with the full line available to shop on Oct. 4.

The trendsetting model dreamed up a 30 piece, ‘90s-inspired range for the international retailer, so, in other words, you can rest assured that the items are 100% off-duty model approved. “My starting point for this collaboration with Zara was to ask if it is possible to do a collection that has everything you would ever need in your closet,” Gerber said in a statement. “If you were traveling and packed an entire collection, could it cover every possible need that you had? I think we’ve achieved that.”

In addition, the model wanted to explore the idea of “prettiness” in the 21st century. This resulted in an assortment of shoes, accessories, and ready-to-wear pieces that can be best described as contemporary takes on familiar wardrobe classics. (Think an oversized men’s shirt that completely opens at the back, or a cream silk dress with a super thigh-high slit.) Prices range from low to high, with shoppers expected to pay $189 or more for a tailored coat, $90 for crisp trousers, $70 (and up) for knitwear, $35 (and up) for accessories.

Overall, the range channels ‘90s minimalism, largely thanks to clean lines and a muted color palette of gray, white, and black. However, the lineup is not merely a reflection of Gerber’s unfussy personal taste and style — the model also thought about her sartorial influences when designing the collection. Obviously, her supermodel mother Cindy Crawford came to mind. “My style [inspiration] is pulled from a lot of different places and I didn’t want to design something that excluded anyone,” she added.

Take a look at the Kaia x Zara campaign below to check out the upcoming pieces in the collection. (French photographer Fabien Baron shot the images while Karl Temper styled the shoot.) Then, make sure to bookmark this post as TZR will update it with shoppable products once they drop.

