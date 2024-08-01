Kaia Gerber’s always been the sort of It-girl who does her own thing. If everyone else is chasing one particular look or aesthetic, she’s usually doing the opposite. This summer, while so many of her A-list peers are opting for brighter highlights, she’s taking an altogether different approach. Gerber’s new dark brown hair color is nearly a true back, a rich, deep shade of brunette she’s been transitioning toward all season long. Not only does the shiny espresso-colored dye make her features appear even more striking, but the changeup adds an undeniably vampy element into her look overall — it’s a true “summer goth” beauty move that fans are truly loving.

Rather than announce a brand-new hair color on social media, Gerber let the shade speak for itself. She simply started showing up at events with deep, dark waves, letting onlookers put the pieces together for themselves. Even the legendary celebrity colorist behind the transformation, Jenna Perry, didn’t offer up too many details when she shared a photo of Gerber’s custom dye job. The change was especially noticeable during Gerber’s appearances at the 2024 Summer Olympics and some of its related events. Something about that Paris sunlight really amplified the dark, rich tones through her glossy blowouts.

It appears that Gerber also had a set of very natural-looking extensions installed, adding a few extra inches and a bit of bonus volume through her hair. To truly appreciate the transformation, it’s key to look at what the young supermodel was starting with. As summer kicked off, Gerber’s hair was her usual shade of medium-toned brunette, with a subtle gold undertone and touch of warmth. Now, it’s less dimensional and bolder, a cool-toned coffee color that reads nearly black in some lighting.

Really, the transformation is pretty aligned with the aesthetic and cultural niche Gerber’s carving out for herself. She’s branding her love of reading into a high-profile book club, and the deeper hair fits with both that “dark academia” vibe so beloved by her fellow Gen Z-ers, as well as matches her black-heavy wardrobe.

You’d expect the new color to stick around for a while, but trust Gerber to make a hard pivot right when everyone least expects it.