Emma Stone might be the coolest sort of fashion and beauty icon. She lays relatively low, steering clear of social media and paparazzi walks in general, preferring to show off her style and spread her influence the old fashioned way — at fashion shows, in high-dollar brand campaigns, and, naturally, on the red carpet. Though you’ll never catch Stone posting a curated photo dump or a TikTok Get Ready With Me, her massive fanbase can still easily identify the actor’s taste, especially her penchant for moody, witchy-adjacent looks. At the premiere of her latest film, Stone’s dark red nails spoke volumes about her personal sense of style, bucking conventional summer trends in favor of her trademark taste instead. New York City might be currently besieged by a brutal heat dome, but her late-night look would feel just as at-home in the dead of winter.

Stone arrived at the Yorgos Lanthimos-directed Kinds Of Kindness premiere on the evening of June 20, dressed in a flowing, mesh-paneled Louis Vuitton RE25 gown that can only be described as sultrily vampy. She complemented the fresh-from-the-runway dress with her deep auburn hair pulled back into a slicked-down blowout, a dark red nail polish, and a glossy coat of lipstick in an only slightly brighter shade.

Conventional wisdom holds the idea that summer is about brights in every form, be they in neon nails, bold lipsticks, or even just outfits in general. Not only does Stone’s refusal to comply suit her own personal style, but it fits the film’s themes, too. The dark, abstract comedy is the furthest thing from a summery blockbuster, and its star chose her beauty look accordingly. She often employs that move, opting for deep, Georgian makeup at the premiere of The Favourite and whimsigoth looks for the press tour of steampunk-ish Poor Things.

Stone’s latest knockout look is the ultimate testament to doing your own thing. Summer 2024 might be full of exciting trends — jelly nails, anyone? — but there’s real power in ignoring them all and continuing to define and flesh out personal aesthetic instead. If it works this well Stone, it’s worth a try.