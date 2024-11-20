Each autumn and winter, deep reds like burgundy and merlot always resurge amongst celebrities. However, this year, It girls are making a case for burgundy’s brighter, bolder little sister: cherry red. One of the first stars to approve the color craze was Dakota Johnson. In early September, the actor styled back-to-back The Row tops in the aforementioned hue. Then, a month later, Jennifer Lawrence followed suit with a vivid cashmere sweater, also from The Row. And on November 19, Kaia Gerber took the trend up a notch with a monochromatic moment. Gerber looked effortlessly chic in an all-red street style outfit — marking a daring detour from her penchant for neutrals.

Before grabbing coffee with a friend in Los Angeles, Gerber was snapped by the paparazzi in her latest laidback look, which was noticeably more colorful than her usual everyday attire. Instead of her go-to black and navy T-shirts, the model started her OOTD with a cropped cardigan in bright red, of course. Then, she continued the one-color theme with her loose linen pants. Her bottoms were slightly low-waisted, which upped the ensemble’s overall ‘90s-inspired aura. In true Gerber form, the 23-year-old accessorized with all-black staples, starting with her signature ballet flats from French footwear label, Repetto. Her carry-all of the day was the celeb-approved Balenciaga City Tote — the newest addition to Gerber’s enviable handbag rotation. Complete with textured leather, silver hardware, and coordinating edgy studs, this tote gave her feminine ‘fit a grungy finish. Instead of lots of jewelry, the Palm Royale star only opted for gold rings and her favorite big black sunglasses from NYC eyewear brand, Thistles.

BACKGRID

With the holiday season right around the corner, it’s the perfect time to channel the cherry red takeover. Copy Gerber’s entire co-ord via the curated edit below. And hurry, because her exact Balenciaga bag is still available to shop — for now, that is.