The ideal kind of summer wardrobe is a simple one. When the temperatures rise, it’s hard to have the patience for anything fussy, so having a few go-to pieces you can mix and match with ease makes getting dressed this season a breeze — but that doesn’t have to mean boring basics. In fact, Kaia Gerber’s latest off-duty look, featuring a white lace top, is a perfect example.

Think of the little white top (LWT) as your white tee replacement this season. It’s also a great alternative to your usual white button down when it’s simply too hot to wear sleeves. But this vintage-inspired top can be just as versatile with your other seasonal staples (think jean shorts, tiered skirts, satin midi skirts), and Gerber’s casually chic combo shows you just how it can be done. While on a sunny stroll in Hollywood, the Palm Royale star paired the boho blouse with slim black pants, a black CELINE bag, and fashion’s current favorite spring shoes, ballet flats. While totally uncomplicated, the overall outfit still has a sense of personality: a little bit Parisian, a little bit ‘70s — basically an It-Girl summer uniform.

Gerber isn’t the only celebrity to sign off on the LWT trend. Taylor Swift, Katie Holmes, and Jennifer Aniston are among those who have swapped their tees for the tops in cotton or linen with lace or eyelet details.

4CRNS, WCP / BACKGRID

The exact top Gerber wore is by cool-girl brand DÔEN, which has fans in stylish A-listers like Dakota Johnson, Maggie Rogers, and Lana Del Rey (to name just a few). The Greta top is currently available on the label’s site for $178 and it’s described as taking inspiration from antique corset covers. This specific style is made from organic cotton voile and features lace and embroidered panels, a pink grosgrain ribbon tie, and mother of pearl buttons.

There are plenty of little white tops on the market — especially because it’s such a current trend — but if you want to achieve Gerber’s chic French-girl aesthetic, look for similar lace or eyelet details and semi-sheer fabric. Pair with a contrasting bra peeking out underneath to get even more of her signature style. We rounded up some lookalikes as well as the exact version to help you ditch your basic white tee this season and complete your summer capsule with something a little more special, yet nonetheless versatile.