Talk about a pretty woman: On Oct. 12, Julia Roberts looked radiant in a neon pink pantsuit on the press tour for her upcoming film Ticket to Paradise, which comes to theaters later in the month, on Oct. 21. Her look for the Los Angeles leg of the tour was anchored in minimalist monochromatism, with her stylist Elizabeth Stewart having perfectly coordinated an Alex Perry set with a John Smedley turtleneck in the same zingy color.

To some, her outfit choice may not have been much of a surprise; over the years, Roberts has established herself as the queen of power suits. She’s worn tailored pieces for public appearances dating back to the late ’80s and simply made minor tweaks since then, based on what’s trending, to keep her go-to formula feeling fresh. This bright pink look, for example, seems to manifest the Barbiecore trend that’s been ramping up since its debut on the Fall/Winter 2022 runways last February.

It also plays into the increasingly popular monochrome method of dressing to which Roberts has shown favor at least once before this year while on her Gaslit press tour in April 2022. Case in point: When she appeared on Good Morning America on April 18, Roberts wore a custom Lafayette 148 New York pastel yellow set with a matching button-down shirt. (And later in the day, to attend the film’s premiere at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, she wore a three-piece set that included a gray double-breasted blazer jacket, a gray tartan vest, and a pair of shorts in a matching tartan print, which nodded to her ’90s-era street style.)

Her most recent candy-colored look in question, however, calls to mind the iconic salmon-hued shorts suit that Roberts’ character Vivian Ward wore in Pretty Woman — Bermuda shorts and a matching blazer — to meet up with her best friend and roommate Kit De Luca. (She wore the pieces with a white button-down shirt, a pair of round sunglasses, and a heavy Western-style belt.)

If you’re feeling inspired by Roberts’ pink suit set and wish to give the look a spin, you’re in luck, as there are plenty of styles on offer from more affordable brands like The Frankie Shop to legacy labels such as Valentino. Find TZR’s edit of similar sets, ahead.

