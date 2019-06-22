It's almost officially fall and you know what that means: Time to make a few alterations to the the skin care routine that got you through the summer. Dermatologists maintain that you should select your products according to the season, so perhaps it's time you actually listen — and what better place to start than a new moisturizer. These celebrity-favorite moisturizers could be the secret to finally getting the complexion of your dreams.

Achieving that coveted red carpet-ready glow sometimes seems like an impossible feat, especially for those of us who don't factor four-figure facials and visits to world-renowned aestheticians into our regular budgets. Truth be told, celebrities rely on a whole slew of tools — laser treatments, anti-aging drips, and entire glam squads, for example — to keep up with the industry's beauty standards. Despite Beyoncé's claim that she woke up like that, you can bet that complexion has had plenty of help.

One key ingredient in every celebrity's skincare routine is a good moisturizer. Lucky for us, the brands that adorn their vanities aren't always outrageously pricey or dermatologist-prescribed. In fact, some are sitting on a shelf at your neighborhood drugstore at this very moment.

So, even if you can't afford the chemical peel du jour, you still have a chance at getting dewy, radiant skin in time for summer after all. Ahead, 14 cult-classic moisturizers that celebrities absolutely adore.

La Mer Crème de La Mer

When it comes to cult-classic moisturizers, Crème de La Mer is the mother of them all. It's rich enough for Khloé Kardashian to use it as a night cream, providing a plumpness that allows Kate Hudson to look fresh all day. Kim Kardashian, Ashley Tisdale, Liv Tyler, and Demi Moore are addicted to this luxury product. The only problem for some is the price tag.

Weleda Skin Food

If you don't know about Skin Food by now, you are truly missing out. This rich formula, loaded with natural ingredients like chamomile, pansy, and sweet almond oil, has acquired quite the celebrity following. Adele, Victoria Beckham, and Julia Roberts credit it for their always-quenched skin.

Biologique Recherche Lotion P50

You must be familiar with the widespread obsession with renowned P50 by now. It's an all-in-one toner, balancer, and exfoliating moisturizer that has found its way into the morning routines of Madonna, Sharon Stone, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, and so many more.

Aquaphor Healing Ointment

No matter how rich they get, some celebrities have stuck to their drugstore skincare roots and that's something the budget-conscious can appreciate. Nicole Kidman says she loves Aquaphor because "it costs nothing, and it's amazing for dry skin, which I have." Even Beyoncé and Meghan Markle use it, according to the duchess' makeup artist, Daniel Martin.

Embryolisse Lait Creme Concentre

This Parisian miracle product is Europe's best-kept skincare secret. It's reportedly beloved by the likes of Gwyneth Paltrow and Scarlett Johansson, not to mention Kiera Knightley's makeup artist, Julia Carta, who all credit the lightweight formula for their coveted dewy complexions.

Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream

Mario Dedivanovic — the makeup artist responsible for giving Chrissy Teigen, Khloé Kardashian, and Demi Lovato their glow — told SELF that he always primes his clients' faces with this under-$30 moisturizer. Olivia Palermo, Reese Witherspoon, and Cameron Diaz have admitted to using it, too.

CeraVe Daily Moisturizing Lotion

Dermatologists have been known to recommend this cult-classic and super-affordable drugstore brand for sensitive skin types. Gabrielle Union and Olivia Wilde absolutely swear by it. The ever-glowy Blake Lively, alternatively, relies on the SPF 50 variety with zinc oxide.

Dr. Hauschka Rose Day Cream

People have been hounding Jennifer Lopez for her skincare routine for decades and yet, she still keeps that coveted morning routine a secret. One thing we do know is that the singer loves a bit of Dr. Hauschka's Rose Day Cream, according to her appearance on Watch What Happens Live a few years ago.

Murad Skin Perfecting Lotion

According to an interview she did with Allure, Emma Roberts' beauty bag is never without a tube of Murad's Skin Perfecting Lotion. This ultra-light formula is made with honey extract and it's oil-free, so you can count on a shine-free complexion.

La Roche-Posay Toleriane Soothing Protective Skincare

At 54 years old, Sarah Jessica Parker still looks the same as she did during the first episode of Sex and the City. How does she defy time so well? This matte moisturizer by La Roche-Posay is "the only moisturizer [she's] used forever," she says. "It's amazing. It's very thin, so you can use it to touch yourself up. It's great."

Tatcha Dewy Skin Cream

Selena Gomez has become quite the beauty connoisseur since launching her makeup brand Rare Beauty, but this cult-favorite hydrating cream has been in her skin care rotation for some time now. In Vogue’s Beauty Secrets series, the star shared her getting ready routine, from skin care to makeup — she began the video by hydrating with this dewy skin cream saying “It’s so thick and yummy that you actually don’t have to use that much of it.”

Murad Essential-C Day Moisturizer

Ciara is a natural beauty through and through, you don’t even have to meet her to see that you — her bare face selfies on Instagram are proof enough. You would think a glow this beautiful is courtesy of some expensive face cream but the singer and mom of three actually uses Murad’s Essential-C Day Moisture Broad Spectrum SPF 30. “There's so many levels to skincare, especially for Black women, she told TZR back in October 2019.” “I the Murad Essential-C Day Moisturizer along with some of the Skinceuticals products I've received and it's done wonders for my skin."

Biologique Recherche Le Grande Crème

Tracee Ellis Ross is most known for her hair (and her infectiously bubbly personality and wit) but her skin is right up there on the list of things that make her absolutely radiant. The Pattern Beauty founder shared her skin care routine with Marie Claire back in May and it includes Biologique Recherche’s Le Grande Crème which she uses after a serum from the same brand.

Biba de Sousa’s Cream Barrier

Hailey Bieber has mastered the art of an effortless glow and it’s partially thanks to this moisture-rich product that provides a long lasting water based hydration, skin structure barrier protection, with anti-aging skin firming peptides. The other part is probably just good genes though.