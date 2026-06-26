Summer always presents the perfect time to play with fashion — just ask Sarah Jessica Parker. Amidst the sizzling heatwave that’s hit New York City, the actor stepped out in a casually cool outfit that wildly mixed prints, textures, and splashes of color. Of course, with additional special accents, Parker brought a whimsical touch to her outfit that was only befitting of Sex and the City’s Carrie Bradshaw, which she’d know, having played the Manhattanite onscreen for nearly three decades.

While stepping out downtown, Parker slipped on a black Farm Rio T-shirt with a rectangular landscape print of the Brazilian coastline. The casual style was instantly elevated by custom eyelet-trimmed panels on each of the oversized sleeves, delivering a romantic touch. Plus, fans will be thrilled to know that Parker’s original T-shirt can be found for just $75 — and it’s one of numerous tees the label offers in a variety of colors and summer-ready prints.

Parker expertly layered her “Carioca”-printed top over a printed maxi skirt — also from Farm Rio — covered in a black-and-white print of jungle patterns and clustered bananas. The piece prominently includes three tiered layers with scalloped trim, adorned by botanical and diamond embroidery in a mix of colors from punchy orange, fuchsia, and yellow to tonal brown and pale blue. That jungle theme even continued to Parker’s accessories: a blue jelly-textured crossbody bag mimicking the petals of a flower, also from the Brazilian label, and a dangling gold palm tree pendant necklace. A large bouquet of colorful flowers provided a blooming touch that was perfectly on theme with Parker’s ensemble.

Sarah Jessica Parker in New York City. Courtesy of Farm Rio

The actor’s casual pairing is one we’d also anticipate from Carrie Bradshaw. Everyone knows the fashion-forward heroine loved a statement-making skirt — especially worn with more casual sweatshirts and tank tops, as we saw in both episodes of the original Sex and the City and its reboot, And Just Like That. The colorful, textured bag is also one that wouldn’t be out of place in her closet. After all, from Sonya Rykiel’s fringed Jellyfish satchel to an endless assortment of embellished Fendi Baguette and Dior Saddle bags, there isn’t a statement bag Bradshaw didn’t love or tote around the streets of New York City.

Parker grounded her vibrant ensemble with a set of glossy, warm brown patent leather pumps. The neutral footwear dressed up her outfit while allowing its various colors and details to further shine.