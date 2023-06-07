You can always find Jessica Chastain in some sort of crisp tailored piece or silky formfitting gown when she’s working the press circuit. And whether she’s dressed a floral pantsuit number from Prabal Gurung or a corseted pink gown by Gucci, the actor never misses the mark on channeling a polished and glamorous vibe. After all, this aesthetic has become her signature, so why deviate when it clearly works for her? As if to prove our point, on June 6 Chastain wore a lime green jumpsuit with a coordinating long jacket from Sergio Hudson while attending the 2023 Drama Desk Awards at in New York City.

The two pieces highlighted Chastain’s usual penchant for wearing chic, well-tailored separates in bright colors. You can often find her in hues like vibrant red, yellow, and blue, so this verdant shade was right up her alley. Although the original flared jumpsuit on the runway was styled without a coat, it seems the star wanted to be a bit more covered up with her strong-shoulder blazer. The whole look was *chef’s kiss*, and we likely have her stylist Elizabeth Stewart to thank for that too. The duo works together to create the most head-turning outfits for Chastain’s media appearances.

Unsurprisingly, the actor’s exact pieces are not available to shop right now as Sergio Hudson’s beloved designs sell out in lightening speed. However, the upside is that the lime green shade is a major color trend for summer 2023, meaning you can find plenty of similar jumpsuit and blazer options for the season. (TZR rounded up several of these items, ahead.) And should you not want to rock this citrusy hue from head-to-toe, you can still easily incorporate the vibrant shade into your outfit via an accessory or two. For instance, opt for a lime green bag from Oroton or a pair of Missoma hoop earrings for a playful hint of color.