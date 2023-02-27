Jessica Chastain is not new to the Hollywood circuit, having first made a name for herself as an actor in the 2000s. Now, she’s a regular at award shows and press junkets, seemingly outdoing herself every year on the red carpet. And boy did she go for the style win at the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards. She wore a raspberry rose-colored gown from Zuhair Murad to the ceremony, which, if you watched the show at home, you surely caught a glimpse of. Chastain’s 2023 SAG Awards dress was not only beautiful, but the elegant look was also slightly altered from its original design.

For fashion aficionados who follow runway collections, this likely wasn’t your first time witnessing the striking gown from Zuhair Murad. The head-turning style, which the Lebanese fashion designer created, first came out in the brand’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection. The original dress looks a bit different compared to the one Chastain wore tonight, from the hue to the fabric. On the model, the off-the-shoulder design appeared to come in a darker berry color. Of course, lighting at the SAGS could’ve played a role in the stark color contrast between the two dresses.

As for the silhouette, it looks like Chastain nixed the dramatic thigh-high slit, which makes sense as the actor doesn’t often go for super revealing looks on the red carpet. It appears the actor also wanted a ladylike ruffle detail to the side of the gown, too.

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Chastain then accessorized the eye-popping dress with ultra-luxe jewelry from Gucci, with the help of esteemed celebrity stylist Elizabeth Stewart. The activist and film producer went with a coordinating beauty look consisting of matching rose-pink lips, rosy cheeks, and a dramatic cat eye. Her signature red hair was straight and shiny as ever.

Zuhair Murad

Regardless if you prefer the original gown or Chastain’s cool take on it, there’s no denying the actor stunned on the SAGs red carpet. As the cherry on top to her eventful night, she took home the award for Best Female Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries for her role as Tammy Wynette in George & Tammy.