As she’s one to do when gracing a red carpet of any kind, Jessica Chastain commanded all eyes be on her when arriving at the 94th Academy Awards. The actor, who took home the Oscar for Best Actress for her titular role in The Eyes of Tammy Faye, donned a gold-to-purple ombre gown that puddled on the floor in delicate bunches of ruffled tulle. The plunging bodice of Chastain’s Gucci dress from the 2022 Oscars was covered entirely in light-reflecting sequins, starting with bronze, then transitioning to a warm mauve, and finally concluding with a shimmering, soft lilac. Her show-stopping look also boasted slight tufts of taupe tulle on her shoulders, which provided a delicate dose of volume that contrasted with the formfitting design of her bodice.

She complemented her sunset-hued gown with fine jewelry also by the Italian luxury fashion house, specifically from Gucci’s High Jewelry collection designed by Creative Director and maximalist visionary Alessandro Michele. The actor chose 13.32-carats lion-motif chandelier earrings, which, according to a press release shared by Gucci, allude to the “symbolic strength” of the animal and remain a signature of Michele’s. Chastain also donned white gold diamond-encrusted rings, one of which also boasted a lion head and the other a center spinel in a stunning bubblegum-pink hue. Lastly, there was her 22.76-carats white gold bracelet which boasted an impressive 44 gems of pink spinels and diamonds.

According to the press statement describing the fine jewelry edit, the collection “takes its cue from the ephemeral yet recurring beauty of the changing sky and its shifting colours and constellations — and the simple, spiritual pleasure of looking up, wherever you are in the world, to take it all in in a moment of wonder.” Gucci’s High Jewelry series is expansive and varied too, consisting of more than 130 piece pieces with motifs that fall into four different categories, each with its own theme and narrative.

