Serious question: If you could raid one celebrity’s wardrobe, who would it be? Maybe the queen of quiet luxury, Sofia Richie Grainge? Tracee Ellis Ross, a certified trendsetter, is likely up there, too. For some fashion enthusiasts, though, it’d probably be Jessica Chastain. As an award-winning actor who has been in the spotlight for decades, the A-lister has graced the red carpet in some pretty incredible looks. And, believe it or not, she’s sharing some of them with the world. No, sadly you can’t comb through her actual closet; however, Chastain is teaming up with luxury resale platform Vestiaire Collective to sell some of her most coveted styles.

“I’ve worn these pieces during significant moments in my life and I appreciate the craftsmanship that went into making them. I hope others will enjoy these pieces as much as I have,” Chastain said in a press release. “I love that Vestiaire Collective is a mission-driven company transforming the fashion industry for a more sustainable future and I'm delighted that these items will find a second new life.”

Chastain collaborated with her long-time stylist of 14 years, Elizabeth Stewart (who is also selling pieces!), to cherry-pick items from her wardrobe for the sale. Together, the two pulled out some seriously good styles from the racks. Perhaps you remember the bow-adorned white Carolina Herrera mini dress she wore to the The Good Nurse screening in Oct. 2022? That’s up for grabs for $625. Other highlights include the bright orange Roland Mouret gown ($520) Chastain sported at The Good Nurse UK premiere that same month, as well as the hot pink Gucci mini dress ($761) she donned at the UK launch of Paramount+ in June 2022.

(+) Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images (+) Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images (+) Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment INFO 1/3

As for what Stewart, who also counts Cate Blanchett and Julia Roberts as clients, is letting go of from her closet? Cocktail dresses and everyday looks from luxury brands like Altuzarra, Gucci, and Prada. “I love shopping and selling with Vestiaire Collective and I’m thrilled to open my closet to other fashion lovers around the world to rewear and appreciate these pieces,” she said in the statement.

Oh, and it’s not just Chastain and Stewart auctioning off items — Julia Roberts contributed to the closet sale, too. The Hollywood legend is parting ways with the look she donned at Jacquemus’ Spring/Summer 2024 show last month, which consisted of the label’s structured black coat dress and its Le Petit Calino handbag. And, somehow, they’re both still available to purchase (for now, at least).

VALERY HACHE/AFP/Getty Images

Understandably, the looks are flying off the virtual shelves. So, if you see something you like from the sale, snag it ASAP. Ahead, find an edit of TZR’s favorite items.