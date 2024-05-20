What better way to usher in summer than a major hair change? You could leave length as-is and just opt for a color switch-up, but some moments just call for a little more drama. Jessica Biel tapped right into that sentiment when she unveiled a pretty significant hair transformation, documenting the process on social media to the excitement of her fans. Biel’s bob haircut required her to sacrifice at least a foot of blonde-highlighted waves, but the finished product seems to be well worth it. Not only does the chop leave Biel looking fresh and ready for summer, but the look is already one of the season’s top hair trends across the board.

In modern fashion, Biel debuted the bouncy new bob on Instagram Reels as part of a transition-style video. She tugs on her long hair for a few seconds on-beat with the sound playing over the clip, then suddenly, sleek, jaw-length ends appear where her bicep-skimming waves used to be. It’s a fun way to show off the transformative look, and the video’s thumbnail even shows the cut mid-process — only one half of her hair is shorn. As it happens, Biel did an all-over update on her hair, adding a radiant set of highlights by Tracey Cunningham in the same session.

Biel’s Instagram tags reveal that celebrity stylist Anh Co Tran, who’s worked with the star several times before and is an overall short hair master, is responsible for the cut. It must be noted, though, that Biel’s look is far from a standard-issue chop. Where textured lobs and layered haircuts have been popular over the past few years, it seems like more and more A-listers are opting for blunter takes on the style this season. Just weeks ago, Sydney Sweeney debuted an even-all-over bob, Kerry Washington wore one with short bangs, and Carey Mulligan brought hers to the 2024 Golden Globes. There’s no denying the look’s timeless appeal, and the way the blunt-cut ends emphasize the wearer’s jawline.

This isn’t Biel’s first rodeo, however. She’s worn bobs and lobs plenty of times over her lengthy career, making this style more of a homecoming than a venture into uncharted territory. When a haircut looks this good, though, how can you not keep going back for another round?