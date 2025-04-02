Despite the fact that she wasn’t even born until 2004, it’s clear that Millie Bobby Brown has a passion for ‘90s style. Like many other up-and-coming Gen Z celebs including Olivia Rodrigo, Tate McRae, and Addison Rae, the The Electric State star has mined the bygone era of baby tees and body glitter for her current fashion and beauty inspiration. To be even more specific, the Stranger Things actor loves a good nostalgic hair accessory. In the recent past she’s worn bucket hats, berets, scrunchies, and stretchy headbands. But perhaps her most “Baby, One More Time”-coded look to date has been her butterfly clips.

When MBB appeared in a video for Vogue to reveal the contents of her classic Louis Vuitton monogram satchel, it wasn’t the first time she’s shown her appreciation for this throwback look that was beloved by ‘90s icons like Gwen Stefani, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and of course Britney Spears. Back in 2022, her Pride celebration glam included a low ponytail decked out in beautiful butterflies, but her latest version was even more true to the time period in which Friends was everyone’s favorite Thursday night show and “No Scrubs” was on the radio. Brown, who recently went back to brunette after a recent stint as a platinum blonde, still has her lighter and brighter hair in the video and it’s worn in a perky, center-parted ponytail (perhaps with another ‘90s trend, the claw clip, for some support) that’s dotted with teeny-tiny multicolored plastic clips. She finished off the beauty look with black liquid liner, rosy cheeks, and glossy pink lips.

Wearing a floral mini dress that could be straight out of Nanny Fine’s closet, the newly married actor one by one examined the plethora of unexpected objects she carries around on the daily. For example, a trio of pink bedazzled must-haves (a portable fan, heart-shaped mirror, and to-go tumbler) that are also quite ‘90s- and early ‘00s-coded. As for what other beauty must-haves the Florence by Mills founder has to keep handy, she shares that her own brand’s tea tree-spiked Spot a Spot Acne Patches and Coastal Chic Hair & Body Mist are also always in tow.

While Brown’s itty-bitty, brightly colored butterfly clips could be plucked right out of the ‘90s, celebs from Kate Middleton to Billie Eilish have worn slightly more modern or subdued versions (like clear or tortoiseshell) over the last couple of years. So if you’re down to try this blast from the past, you’ve got quite a few options to suit your own personal style.