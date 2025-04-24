Based on what we know so far, Miley Cyrus’ forthcoming album Something Beautiful is ushering in a whole new era for the Grammy Award-winning singer. And upon on a quick overview of her hairstyle history, that also extends to the way she expresses herself through beauty. For example, with Bangerz she donned an undercut pixie, and during Plastic Hearts she rocked a Debbie Harry-inspired mullet. Although her initial new album teasers, which included an insect-like archival Mugler headpiece and a sky-high side ponytail, showcased bold, editorial looks, her latest hairstyle hinted at something a little more laid-back. This week she visited New York City, and brought along with her notoriously West Coast-coded, breezy beach waves that exude a kind of low key glamour that suits the “End of the World” singer so well.

Cyrus likely was in the Big Apple to make some press stops in support of her new music, so one can only assume that every appearance from now until her album release is carefully considered as another clue about her latest persona — much like her contemporary Lady Gaga did while rolling out Mayhem with different ‘90s grunge-tinged looks at every stop. So when she was spotted strolling through the city in a black mock neck dress with a thigh-high slit, black sunglasses, her caramel-highlighted hair in tousled, effortless waves (the kind that appear to be the result of air drying, but with just the right products and technique) and her previous micro bangs grown out into something more soft and wispy, it was no accident.

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

Cyrus, who spent several years in Nashville, moved back to Malibu full time a few years ago — and her latest appearance makes it clear that she’s been feeling the beachy, carefree kind kind of beauty that living oceanside can inspire. That said, by all accounts, Something Beautiful looks to be blend of rock, R&B, and pop, so perhaps her fashion and beauty decisions from single to single will be just as much of a mixed bag. One moment it’s beach waves and minimalist makeup, the next Bob Mackie gowns and glitter-covered eyelids. This is Miley’s world and we’re just living in it.

Surely a fully formed look and matching sound will be revealed by the time May 30 (the album’s release date) rolls around. But for now it’s exciting to put together the puzzle pieces and appreciate her ongoing hair evolution.