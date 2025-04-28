For musicians, the adage “change your hair, change your life” is often most applicable when you’re getting ready to release your next album, especially if you’re experimenting with a different genre. Such is the case for Lana Del Rey who, after announcing she’s going country a year ago, has ushered in this new era by headlining Stagecoach and undergoing her most dramatic hair color transformation in years.

After experimenting with various shades of light brown and golden blonde over the past few years, Del Rey has gone back to brunette with the help of legendary celebrity colorist and Schwarzkopf Professional U.S. Creative Director of Color and Technique Tracey Cunningham, who’s calling the rich color “Brown Sugar Brunette.”

“Lana has always had this timeless, almost cinematic quality to her and, for Stagecoach, we really wanted to lean into something that felt deeply rooted in Americana but still fresh and elevated,” Cunningham tells TZR. “Her new ‘Brown Sugar Brunette’ shade is polished, earthy, and effortlessly romantic. Stagecoach just happened to line up perfectly to debut this new color. There’s something about that desert light, the denim, the boots, the whole energy — it’s where Lana’s music and aesthetic naturally come alive.”

Cunningham describes this color as “a cool, velvet brunette with just a whisper of warmth in the mid-lengths and ends. It’s dimensional, not flat — which is key for a color that has to look amazing both in daylight and on stage under intense lighting.” To achieve it, she used Schwarzkopf Professional’s IGORA Vibrance range to mix a custom shade that “enhanced her natural depth” but also added a “luxurious, reflective quality” to it.

If you’re planning on going after a similar look to Del Rey’s, Cunningham suggests getting a toner treatment in-between color appointments to keep it fresh. “I always suggest that my clients come in for a toner appointment with Schwarzkopf Professional’s IGORA Vibrance 0-00,” she says. “It’s a clear toner that just adds beautiful shine and never allows the hair to look dull, even under harsh stage lights.” At home, the colorist recommends washing your hair no more than two to three times a week (depending on your hair type) because frequent washing can make your color fade more quickly.

Ahead of her April 25 performance, the singer dropped two new tracks from her upcoming album, The Right Person Will Stay, “Henry Come On” and “Bluebird.” The steel guitar and mournful lyrics are a preview of what’s to come with her new country-leaning sound, but her Stagecoach look is a hint at the aesthetic. To fully tie the country and Americana theme together, hairstylist Anna Cofone used Authentic Beauty Concept products to style the singer’s fresh brunette hair in a faux bob with bouncy curls reminiscent of female country music icons like Patsy Cline.

While Stagecoach is just the beginning of this musical chapter from Del Rey, the aesthetics are shaping up to be just as influential as her past eras.