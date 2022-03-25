Jennifer Lopez has long been fond of nude manicures, but she still knows how to spice things up now and again. Whether she throws in a few embellishments or a dash of sparkle, she always infuses a little bit of personality into all of her nail looks. At this week’s iHeartRadio Music Awards, the multi-hyphenate brought all the glitter and glam to her simple French manicure, and the result was the perfect balance of classic and modern. Her longtime manicurist Tom Bachik created J.Lo’s stunning French tip with glitter, calling it a “modern minimalistic mani” in his Instagram post sharing the look.

Bachik began with a traditional French manicure before adding in a rose gold arch on each tip, creating a multidimensional effect and an ultra-glam feel. The shape of Lopez’s nails is also interesting, and may just inspire you to try it for yourself. Her medium-length nails are filed into in a coffin shape, but the edges are a bit more rounded than a typical coffin shape. This gives the manicure a much softer look, which is fitting for the neutral color scheme and glam, feminine vibe.

In his post, Bachik also shared what he used to create Lopez’s French tips. First, he began with the Tweezerman x Tom Bachik Ultimate Nail Care Set, which contains seven tools that are essential for a salon-quality manicure, like cuticle nippers and a nail buffer. He also used the shades Eve and Rose Gold from The Gel Bottle, which are unfortunately only available to purchase by licensed manicurists, but any sheer nude and metallic polishes will do the trick. To draw the perfect arch on Lopez’s nails, Bachik used nail brushes from Double Moss Arte, a luxury nail tool brand founded by fellow celebrity manicurist, Betina Goldstein.

Even with a bit of a twist, French manicures are a timeless style that probably won’t be dropping off the trend cycle anytime soon — and no one’s mad about it, especially not JLo.

