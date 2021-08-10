J.Lo Reinstated Nude Nails For Fall — But With A Surprise Twist

In the rare case that you don't already stay up-to-date with celebrity manicurist Tom Bachik on Instagram, it's about time you hit that "follow" button. The nail expert's client roster boasts just about every major celebrity out there, including the one and only Jennifer Lopez. As fans have seen on social media, the triple threat's favorite nail polish colors have been known to range from classic nudes to bold and bedazzled. But, now, as we near fall, J.Lo’s latest sheer white manicure is making a strong case for tried-and-true nudes — with a twist.

Bachik shared a photo of the star's rounded manicure on Monday, August 9. The pro calls the shade a "fresh, sheer white," which he brought to life using Bio Seaweed Gel polish in the shade Be the Light. The brand describes the shade as a "soft clouded white," and that description couldn't be more on point with the finished result.

This manicure is equal parts elegant, natural, and timeless, plus it works for everyone, no matter your nail shape or length. It you look closely, it appears as though Lopez's nails might be a super subtle version of a French ombré manicure. The technique involves blending the pink and white nail polish to create a smooth gradient effect.

This wouldn't be Lopez's first time embracing this manicure style. In January 2020, Bachik gave her a "Natural Ombré French" for a Guess campaign. They strongly resemble her latest manicure, besides the fact that she previously rocked a squoval shape.

Those hesitant to jump aboard the French manicure trend for fall 2021 may opt to go monochrome and casual with a coat of sheer white polish. But if you're looking to get in on their explosive resurgence, screenshot the previous photo to bring to your next nail appointment.

Shop the exact shade of “clouded white” nail polish Bachik used to create Lopez’s latest milky manicure ahead.

