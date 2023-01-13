The official release of Shotgun Wedding is only a few weeks away, and Jennifer Lopez is now on the road promoting her upcoming feature. (The movie will premiere on Prime Video on Jan. 27.) If you follow the media circuit, you’re probably aware that when an actor appears on talk shows or does any kind of public appearances to advocate for their new projects, they need to dress their best for these promotional events. Case in point: Lopez’s outfits for her Shotgun Wedding press tour have been phenomenal so far, delivering all the sartorial inspo her fans are hoping for, and then some.

Per usual, the star worked with her trusty stylist duo, Mariel Haenn and Rob Zangardi, to put together all the imitable looks for her press engagements. (Haenn and Zangardi have dressed Lopez since 2011, and they were behind her extraordinary lineup of wedding dresses when she married Ben Affleck last year.) So far, Lopez kicked off her media tour on a super high style note with two monochrome outfits — one white and one pink. Chances are, you will see Lopez wearing an assortment of equally, if not more, glamorous and awe-inspiring outfits in the weeks to come.

Are you ready to see all the memorable ensembles from Lopez on her press tour thus far? If you’re nodding yes, follow along below as TZR tracks her best looks. (Make sure to bookmark this post, too, for it will be updated with even more outfits as they roll in.) Should you want to recreate any of the looks for yourself, you can do so with the products ahead.

Jan. 13

The actor sported a head-to-toe runway ensemble from the Michael Kors Collection Spring/Summer 2023 range. She wore a white linen pantsuit and layered a gauzy button-down shirtdress underneath, leaving all but one of the buttons undone. The star’s outfit looked nearly identical to its runway counterpart — save for the gold waist belt, which she paired with a medley of matching FoundRae jewels to finish the look.

JP Yim/Getty Images

Jan. 11

Lopez kicked off her press tour for Shotgun Wedding with a Barbiecore-inspored outfit. For the centerpiece of her OOTD, she picked out a bubblegum pink bodycon dress, courtesy of Magda Butrym, that featured a draped flower detail around the neck. She topped it off with a matching coat from the same label and finished the look with a blush pink crossbody bag from Coach’s Fall/Winter 2021 collection, and a pair of nude sandals from Femme.