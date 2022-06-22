The pre-fall collections coming out right now are all about statement-making extras. There were oversized hoop earrings at Gucci and Chanel, sleek-sophisticated chokers and collar necklaces at Proenza and Carolina Herrera, oversized button earrings at Etro and Versace, statement cuffs worn on both wrists at Tory Burch and Stella McCartney, large pendant necklaces at Chloe and Dior, and rings that have a distinct heft to them and can be layered on every finger at Dsquared and Oscar de la Renta. These major resort 2023 jewelry trends are all about pieces that spark joy — and have the versatility to take you from meetings to a gallery openings (to anywhere really).

“We want our customers to look to pieces that really complete their full look and create a true vision of the designer from the runway to their closets,” says Libby Page, senior market editor at Net-A-Porter, of the latest crop of must-have pieces. The baubles from Balenciaga’s latex-packed show were some of her favorites this season. “The collection was very blingy, felt very fun and playful and could speak to both mothers and their daughters.” She emphasizes that these types of potential heirlooms are always worth the investment. “We suggest looking to pieces with versatility and longevity that can be worn for years to come.”

That said, when it comes to expanding your jewelry collection — anytime of the year — there are many factors to consider. Rebecca Zeijdel-Paz, designer of Beck Jewels suggests starting by determining what metal you prefer with your skin tone. “[Consider] which stones resonate with you and what kind of cut and setting fits into your style and wardrobe,” Zeijdel-Paz says. “Is there a style of jewelry from the past that speaks to you? Or do you identify with a contemporary designer’s aesthetic?” She emphasizes the there are no wrong answers here so long as you enjoy the process. “Have fun embracing new ideas and take your time finding what works for you; there are no rules when it comes to wearing pieces you love.”

And when it comes to finding inspiration from the runway trends, you don’t necessarily need to shop designer. “I think there are staples that are nice to slowly invest in — a thick vintage gold chain, a classic watch, a pair of diamond studs, a statement artifact — but it’s not a standard,” explains Zeijdel-Paz. “It all depends on the client’s lifestyle, personal aesthetic, and there’s an intuitive element as well.” However, she continues, there is some important criteria to be met: “Fit, quality, and integrity. Not all pieces are made the same, so it’s important to personally understand what you’re investing in.”

Designer Sewit Sium suggests bucking trends altogether. “I think trends are about extraction vs support, so I don’t [pay attention to them,]” she says. “I associate them with fast fashion and the speed of late stage capitalism. The more trends, the more seasonal collections, more money, more turnover and more cultural appropriation and theft.” Instead, Sium endorses adding to your jewelry box with 3 adjectives in mind: classic, timeless, and anchoring. “I believe in order for my pieces to have relevance 500 years from now, they must be classic, timeless and imbued with truth, direction, and way of life.”

Inspired to freshen up your wardrobe with some new pieces? Ahead, TZR gathered 6 stand out styles from all over the best resort collections. Stock up, STAT.

Large Scale Rings For Every Finger

Versace resort 2023 Courtesy of Versace

The great thing about this trend is that you can find pieces that compliment it, no matter your personal style. If you tend to gravitate towards minimal and architectural designs, look for pieces here with minimal to no stones; focus on the texture of the materials and the mixing of shapes. Prefer a maximalist approach? This is a great place to look for different colored stones that compliment one another.

“For rings, more is more. Anything goes. When mixing metals, I like a tiny bit of silver in the gold mix,” says Sium. “Also, I wear as many gold-plated silver pieces as I do solid gold. They’re indistinguishable to the eye.” These can be diamonds, semi-precious or raw stones. To create your own unique combination, begin by picking a ring you love and center the rest of your jewelry around that.

Statement Pendant Necklaces

Chanel resort 2023 Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Begin shopping for your next statement pendant necklace by answering a couple questions: “Is it classic? Does it have longevity? What’s the story? If I can walk away from a piece of jewelry, then it’s not for me. If it feels like an obsession, then it’s on,” says Sium. Pendants are certainly an consistent obsession for the designer (her Cosmos Key and Malcolm X Medallion styles are top sellers), thanks in no small part to the fact they look amazing with everything. Try wearing the style — as seen at Chanel, Chloé, Dior, and more — with your favorite bikini or your go-too white tank and flowy summer skirt.

Statement Cuff Bracelets For Both Wrists

Moschino resort 2023 courtesy of Moschino

Statement cuffs worn on both wrists were seen at Dior, Etro, Oscar de la Renta, McQueen, Tory Burch, Loewe — to name a few. Pair the bangles (fan favorites are the graphic gold and crystal embellished variations) with your favorite linen dress or tailored separates. These can be worn day or night and transitioned straight into the cold weather season — who doesn’t love a bracelet stack over a fitted turtleneck?!

Oversized Button Earrings

Etro resort 2023 courtesy of Etro

Button earrings are here to stay. They’ve been popular for awhile now, but what’s noteworthy right now is the introduction of colored stones. TZR spotted these at Etro, Versace, Chanel and Oscar de la Renta. Team yours with a printed sundress or colorful trousers for a streamlined but free-spirited vibe.

Sleek & Sophisticated Collars

Proenza Schouler resort 2023 courtesy Tim Elkaïm

While a bold collar is certainly striking on its own, Sium suggests combining it with other necklaces. “Start with a centerpiece, and build out from there with other pieces that complement it,” she suggests. “Stacking at different lengths looks best in my opinion. Now if one of those pieces has a pop of color, stellar! A good stack will tell a fierce story.” But however you choose to wear your collar necklace, it’s sure to elevate every outfit and take you from the office to a date night seamlessly.

Oversized Hoop Earrings

Carolina Herrera resort 2023 courtesy of Carolina Herrera

Before diving into any trend, Zeijdel-Paz suggests taking stock of the items you currently have in your arsenal and doing a quick gut-check. “Think about how the piece makes you feel,” she says. “As you grow, will you continue to find it interesting? Will it become part of your life story? These are such personal purchases that will be with you forever, you want to make sure to choose them for the right reasons.” That said, oversized hoops (seen at Carolina Herrera, Gucci, and Staud) have a track record of looking timeless with everything from summer jeans to vintage tees to tailored sun dresses.