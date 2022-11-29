When celebrities embark on a press tour to showcase their new projects, these public appearances often allow them to debut their most fashionable outfits. Earlier this month for instance, Lupita Nyong’o and the rest of the Wakanda Forever cast were superbly dressed for every red carpet photo op. (In particular, Nyong’o’s sheer catsuit was incredible.) To end November on a sartorial high note, then, you have Zoe Saldaña, who is currently promoting her new movie Avatar: The Way of Water. Saldaña’s press tour outfits, thus far, have earned her a solid A+ in style, as she isn’t afraid to experiment with texture and bright colors. (The actor is working with Petra Flannery, who also styles Reese Witherspoon and Emma Stone.)

Take her first look on Nov. 28, for example, where Saldaña rocked a button-down shirt and leather tie with a fiery-red leather skirt. The actor then covered up with an oversized wool blazer for a menswear-inspired outfit. The whole ensemble, which came from Gucci, set the fashion bar high, though Saldaña easily delivered one incredible outfit after the other that same day. You’ll see, ahead, that she later switched up her vibe with a daintier top and skirt set, followed by a sequin dress with a very sultry neckline.

To keep up with the rest of Saldaña’s press tour fashion, follow along below as TZR tracks her best looks. Should you come across an outfit you love, you can recreate it by purchasing the accompanying products below.

Nov. 28

Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

Saldaña appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. She wore a black hand-embroidered sequined slip dress from Michael Kors — the look is from the Spring/Summer 2023 collection. She styled it with minimalist black heels and jewelry from Jared Lehr.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

She visited The View in a more colorful ensemble from Lafayette 148 New York. The Avatar actor wore a wisteria-colored blouse and flared midi skirt with camel-colored pumps from the brand’s Fall/Winter 2022 collection.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

The actor made her way to Good Morning America while waving at her fans. Saldaña went for an unexpected pairing that consisted of a red leather skirt and a button-down shirt with a black leather tie. The look fully came together with an oversized gray wool blazer and black pumps. The whole ensemble was from the Exquisite Gucci line — one of Alessandro Michele’s last collections as creative director of the fashion house. (He announced his departure from the company on Nov. 23.)