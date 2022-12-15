Jennifer Lopez Went Holiday Shopping In Her Favorite Shearling Coat

‘Tis the season for warm layers and knits, so you probably feel the urge to bundle up in your coziest attire. When you find that one item that keeps you warm through snow storms and sudden gusts of wind, it’s only natural to want to wear it nonstop. For Jennifer Lopez, her shearling coat is that must-have piece for winter. On Dec. 14, she stepped out for a Christmas shopping trip in Los Angeles and wore her all-time-favorite outerwear piece from Coach.

For fans who keep a close eye on the actor’s social media accounts, you might have noticed the outerwear in Lopez’s recent Instagram post. This wasn’t the first time the star wore this particular fuzzy topper — in fact, this exact coat has been in her wardrobe for over a year now. She first wore it in Coach’s 2021 holiday campaign and subsequently sported the luxurious piece IRL, for a New York City date night with Ben Affleck in February 2022.

The A-lister teamed her fuzzy brown topper with (what appears to be) a black turtleneck sweater, slouchy jeans, and a pair of crystal-embellished boots from the Jimmy Choo x Timberland collab. Then, she threw on a pair of brown-tinted aviator frames to finish the look.

It’s worth noting that this isn’t the only shearling coat in J.Lo’s wardrobe. For instance, she wore an outfit that included a similar style, which also came from Coach, as she stepped out in NYC for a Global Citizen Festival concert rehearsal in September 2021. On that occasion, she paired it with black leather leggings and the same Jimmy Choo x Timberland boots. Afterwards, she wore this very coat again in November 2021. It’s safe to say that shearling is her go-to for the colder months in the year.

The best part about Lopez’s outfit is that once you find a classic shearling coat for yourself, her ensemble is then super easy to recreate. For those who want to copy the look ASAP — and perhaps wear it for your own holiday shopping trip this weekend — shop the pieces in the edit ahead.