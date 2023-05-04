Larger-than-life totes have reigned supreme on the runways over the past few seasons — looking at you, Loewe — but it seems the pendulum may be swinging back to teeny-tiny bags. You know, those seriously small (albeit adorable) styles that could maybe house your keys and an AirPod case, if you’re lucky. While a bit impractical, the micro accessory is perhaps making a comeback this summer, as exhibited by Jennifer Lopez’s recent Valentino mini bag. On May 3, the actor toted the leopard print purse around New York City and we’re eager to know: what on earth is in it? Our best guess is that she’s probably carrying a super-shiny lipgloss, as it’s her beauty go-to.

Lopez, who is still in town after attending Monday night’s Met Gala, was spotted on Wednesday while appearing on Live with Kelly and Mark to promote her new Netflix film The Mother. In addition to the aforementioned mini bag, the actor took a walk on the wild side in a head-to-toe leopard print outfit. The Valentino look consisted of a feather-sleeved mini dress worn over skin-tight crystal leggings. And in the name of fashion, Lopez finished off her outfit with — you guessed it — leopard heels.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

If you feel like you’ve seen Lopez’s spotted pieces before, that’s because Anne Hathaway donned the same shimmery leggings and pointy pumps to Valentino’s Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2023 show back in January. Everyone seems to be taking styling cues from Hathaway this week, as Dua Lipa just opted for the same croc-embossed dress the WeCrashed actor wore at Versace’s runway show in March.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage

For those tracking Lopez’s every move while she’s in NYC this week, you know the printed street style look was a far departure from the second outfit she stepped out in yesterday. While grabbing a bite to eat at Sadelle’s in SoHo with her mother Guadalupe Rodríguez, she went with polished neutral separates, which included a taupe duster, black separates, and clear shoes. It appeared the actor wanted to dress in a more laid-back fashion, and also accessorize with a bag that can hold more than just a mint. She brought a large puffy black clutch to lunch.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

However, if you now want to carry around mini purses again, pick up a similar piece from Amina Muaddi ahead. And should you want to take your look in a wild direction, snag a selection of animal print pieces, too.