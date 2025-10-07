Jennifer Lopez has pulled out all the stops this week while highlighting her next movie, Kiss of a Spider Woman. It’s only Tuesday, and the entertainer has already called in some major fashion, including a scene-stealing Harris Reed gown, as well as an unexpected plus one for the premiere in the form of her ex-husband, Ben Affleck.

Arriving to a screening of the musical thrilled at The Shed arts center in Manhattan, Lopez emerged from her car in a demi-couture creation from Harris Reed’s recent collection, The Aviary. The semi-sheer form-fitting gown, which featured a basque bust and hand-drawn floral print, was catapulted into a new territory thanks to its sculptural accents. The spider-esque shape served to nail the increasingly popular method dressing route that celebrities and their stylists are following while on the international press junket.

In a surprise twist, Ben Affleck, 53, notably joined Lopez, 56, to support her on the red carpet for the screening on Monday evening. The mom-of-two, radiant in glam courtesy of her own beauty brand, also posed with her co-stars, including Tonatiuh whom she shares many musical numbers with.

Getty Images

Lopez in Harris Reed Spring/Summer 2026 (+) (+) (+) (+) INFO 1/4

Getty Images

Known for her commitment to opulent glamour, Lopez eventually swapped her arachnid attachments and donned one of her favorite floor-length fur coats when departing the event.

Earlier in the day, Lopez was spotted in Midtown Manhattan arriving to The Today Show to discuss her recent projects. Dressed by her longtime stylist duo Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn, the Bronx-born performer wore a cognac double breasted leather blazer and fluid wide-leg grey trousers by Ralph Lauren, a clutch in a matching brown shade by THEMOIRè, Rosario Navia diamond jewelry, and oversized Chloé sunglasses to seal the deal.

Getty Images

Within hours, Lopez was spotted again outside the Live With Kelly & Mark studios, this time in a camel-hued two-piece by Harithand featuring tonal fur cuffs on the sleeve. The look was styled with classic Christian Louboutin nude pumps and a sleek chocolate brown crocodile envelope-style clutch by Tyler Ellis.

Getty Images

Mixing things up, sunny yellow — one of Lopez’ favorite colors — was the order of the day on Monday afternoon. The star stopped traffic in a ladylike Dior single breasted blazer and midi skirt with her Tyler Ellis clutch and elegant peep-toe heels by Andrea Wazen.

(+) (+) INFO 1/2

In a look right off the runway, Lopez also turned heads in a brocade teal pencil skirt and mock neck silk blouse from the Willy Chavarria Spring 2026 menswear collection, which was teamed with a wide brimmed black hat and fire engine red clutch à la the model in the show.

It’s a design by award-winning Chavarria that’s proved particularly popular, as Pamela Anderson also wore it during the summer while promoting The Naked Gun.

Getty Images

Stepping out once more in head-to-toe Ralph Lauren, Lopez turned to a three-piece tailored herringbone and wool ensemble, re-wearing her go-to Chloé shades and Tyler Ellis clutch as well as a silk paisley printed neckerchief.

Getty Images

As for a dinner date on Sunday evening ahead of the busy week? Lopez didn’t hold back on effort either. She slipped into a lace-trimmed wizard sleeve dress by Zimmermann and carried a sleek white handbag by New York City-based label Parisa Wang for a result that was romantic, elevated, and bohemian.

Getty Images

Kiss of a Spiderman hits theaters on Friday, October 10.