When Baywatch first aired in 1989, Pamela Anderson immediately stood out for her girl-next-door aesthetic, complete with beachy blonde waves. Ever since she starred on the popular TV show, the actress’s blonde hair has become an iconic part of her image. Over the past few years, she’s ditched the long length and experimented with everything from a flipped bob to baby bangs, but the light hair color has remained the sole constant. Until now. Yes, Pamela Anderson is no longer a blonde. Last night, in Paris, she debuted a new copper red shade complete with a shaggy, layered bob that falls around the nape of her neck. The cut features choppy, uneven layers which add a lot of texture and movement to the look. A set of face-framing, side-swept bangs complete the effortless, undone style.

This fresh hair color reflects Anderson’s evolving take on beauty, which began when she attended Paris Fashion Week in 2023 wearing no makeup. And while the actress isn’t afraid to experiment with her hair, this change isn’t solely for aesthetic purposes. The hair transformation was done by Paris-based hairstylist John Nollet for an upcoming role. Anderson is set to star alongside Steve Coogan in Love Is Not the Answer, directed by Michael Cera.

Though this look was created for a role, the color combined with the soft, tousled layers suits Anderson perfectly. Here’s hoping she keeps the style long after filming wraps.