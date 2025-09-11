It’s been quite the romantic year for Ralph Lauren. This past spring, the designer, traditionally known for his penchant for Western American and Old World refinement, leaned into a “modern romantic” vibe for Fall 2025 by way of frilly silk blouses and ostentatious jeweled brooches that read like a sultry swashbuckling pirate novel. For Spring/Summer 2026, the label painted a more laid-back fantasy, one that perfectly balanced sensuality and strength.

Designed for the woman who is described as both a “dreamer” and a “doer,” the new collection — presented at the brand’s headquarters at 650 Madison — was chock-full of easy, breezy vintage-inspired silhouettes with modern edge. Think red cotton sundresses with corseted bodices (á la Brigitte Bardot), larger- than-life wide-brimmed hats and sweeping, floor-length black-and white halter dresses.

Menswear, a key component to Lauren’s design code for the past 58 years, also got a romantic makeover, with suiting set in fluid, silky fabrics. Boxy blazers were belted and layered over fitted knee pants. Wide-leg pleated trousers were juxtaposed with bra tops and longline trench coats. Sheer, gauzy utilitarian blouses were belted just so and thrown over balloon pants for added drama and shape.

A common theme that resurfaced throughout the collection was pattern play, more specifically with stripes, which Lauren seems to bank on as a major print for 2026. While ditzy florals and polka dots have dominated for the better half of 2025, this classic nautical graphic is coming in hot, showcased in subtly slim and chevron designs, and set against the aforementioned floor-length halter gowns for a balmy and mysterious seaside evening and oversized sheer tees for a more casual spontaneous day of sailing.

A more unexpected look came courtesy of the white patchwork overalls, thrown over a second skin-like tanks and accessorized with ocean-inspired jewelry, another through line for Spring/Summer 2026.

Ahead, the highlights from Ralph Lauren’s ultra-dreamy vision for the year ahead.