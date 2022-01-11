Jennifer Lopez's Airport Shoes Are Cute, Especially When Styled With Socks

For most people, airports and travel-friendly wardrobe staples go hand in hand. After all, you want to be comfortable if you’re on a plane for hours. Celebrities, too, can relate to this sentiment. The nature of their jobs requires them to be on the road frequently. Take mega star Jennifer Lopez, the triple-threat personality (she sings, acts, and dances) is often photographed hopping off private planes for work. Case in point: she recently return to Los Angeles from the Canary Islands where she was filming. For her travel outfit, Lopez wore Gucci fuzzy slides with a sweatsuit ensemble and a brown shearling vest.

Her voyage-ready look consisted of neutral tones and every piece, down to her footwear, looked cozy. She opted for a chunky-knit cardigan, wide-leg sweatpants, and a furry vest. On her feet were the aforementioned fuzzy slides from Gucci, which she styled with white socks. The shoes, crafted from light brown merino wool, featured the fashion house’s signature interlocking G logo and is priced at $980. To sprinkle a little bit of color into her outfit, Lopez toted a multicolor Book Tote from Dior and threw on a pair of aviator sunnies — her go-to shape — to complete her outfit. Anyone can adopt Lopez’s comfy attire as their next airport look, especially since her exact slides are still available to shop.

This was the first time Lopez was photographed in Gucci’s furry sandals, which already is beloved by Hollywood’s top stars. In the past, Ashlee Simpson wore them out for casual outings with her daughter and back in June 2021, the shoes made a cameo appearance on Olivia Culpo’s Instagram page. (The tastemaker styled her fuzzy footwear with a billowy, lounge-friendly dress for a movie-night OOTD.) Overall, it appears celebs love Gucci’s luxe take on the traditional house slipper.

Scroll on to shop Lopez’s exact plush slippers. (Note that all sizes are currently in stock, which is a rare occurrence for celeb-approved pieces.) Once your new shoes arrive at your doorstep, you’ll want to wear them out immediately.

