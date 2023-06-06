What does one wear while furniture shopping? If you’re like me and aiming for comfort, an oversized T-shirt, leggings, and sneakers would work best for wandering around CB2. If you want to be a tad more dressed up though, take inspiration from Jennifer Lopez, who recently popped by a home furnishings shop, Nickey Kehoe, in Los Angeles looking quite fab. For her visit, Lopez wore a blue chambray shirtdress from Valentino with knee-high leather boots, a Gucci shoulder bag, tinted aviator sunglasses, and giant gold hoops — her jewelry signature.

While the star’s roomy maxi was made of casual denim fabric (a departure from her usual chiffon and floral numbers) a few key design details elevated the overall style. Tiny gold V logos gleamed on her pockets; sultry, hip-high slits flew up with every gust of wind. And while this built-in bit of reveal offered a cheeky glimpse of Lopez’s black micro shorts, she didn’t seem to mind showing a bit of extra skin. The singer and actor, after all, is used to rocking sheer looks on the red carpet — plus, on this occasion, her full attention was on decor shopping for her new home with Ben Affleck.

BACKGRID

BACKGRID

According to TMZ, after two years of house hunting, last week the couple finally landed on a 12-bedroom, 24 bathroom home in Beverly Hills. They paid $60 million for the space, which features desirable amenities like an indoor pickleball court, boxing ring, cinema, spa, and 15 fireplaces. A sizable property like this seems fitting for Affleck and Lopez’s blended family. His three children (Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel) often hang out with Lopez’s 15-year-old twins (Emme and Max) on outings and now they all have a proper spot to congregate for the summer.

Shop the exact pieces below to recreate Lopez’s summertime look. If you’re not as inclined to wear this while actually furniture shopping, the outfit still works for brunch or drinks with friends.