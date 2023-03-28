Jennifer Lopez Stepped Outside Her Fashion Comfort Zone For Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez is hardly the type to eschew away a big, splashy fashion statement, but she does tend to gravitate toward wearing soft neutrals, like cream, white, and beige. So it was a small surprise — albeit not an unpleasant one — to see the singer mostly clad in vivid highlighter yellow on the evening of Monday, March 27, for the premiere of her husband Ben Affleck’s new movie Air. The color choice was fitting for the movie, which is inspired by Nike’s origin story, as the same striking neon shade is often used for the brand’s iconic swooshes.

Still, while the bright hue was a departure from J.Lo’s usual fare, many elements of her gown were not, including its sheer, sparkly beaded top half and slinky body-con fit. The star accessorized the look with a bedazzled minaudière, SHIPHRA jewelry, and, of course, her paramour Affleck dressed in a dapper suit. And lest there is any debate over whether the couple’s honeymoon period is over after nine months of marriage, the cozy, PDA-filled pictures on the red carpet and inside the event, will put an end to that. All smiles, the A-list pair looked incredibly happy to be dressed up and celebrating the big occasion together.

(+) Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic (+) Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images INFO 1/2

But let’s get back to the dress for a moment. Lopez’s look was created by Italian couturier Antonio Grimaldi, who is one of the few designers to pass the rigorous standards required to show during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week: making made-to-order clothes for private clients with more one than one fitting for the look, using an atelier with at least 15 full-time staff, and at least 20 technical workers employed in one of their studios. The label is also expected to show a collection of at least 50 original creations to the public on a biannual basis. And while Grimaldi may be a lesser known label to the public than, say, Chanel or Fendi, to hold such a distinction, that might be change by next season. Because, really, if J.Lo can’t raise your profile, who can? Here’s hoping he turns around more mega-star worthy gowns in July.