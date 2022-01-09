Designers Call This Chic Furniture Brand A “Budget Decorator's Dream”

It’s rare that interior designers and experts share their sources at all; their secrets are often heavily guarded, only to be known by industry insiders and paying clients. So when it comes to designers’ go-to affordable decor brands? You could pretty much forget about ever finding out — until now, that is.

In the spirit of refreshing your home for the new year, TZR decided to get the inside scoop on where our favorite professionals actually shop for stylish furniture and accessories at accessible price points. Fortunately, they delivered in spades. Not only did they provide a wealth of thoughtful recommendations (many of which you’ve likely never shopped before), all of their picks offer products that look expensive — even though, for the most part, they’re not at all. Plus, the suggested stores feature a little bit of everything, so whether you’re looking for a modern bed frame or just a few unique accessories, you’re sure to find it from the brands listed below.

Interior designer secrets like this don’t come along often, so don’t wait to start browsing these approved retailers. Find them all, just ahead.

“We love Moe's Home Collection!” says Caroline Lovelace, Director of Furniture Sales at Memphis-based Murphy Maude Interiors. “They're a family-owned brand with a quality assortment of products from sofas to dining tables, chairs and benches, and even wall decor, so you'll definitely be able to find something for every room.” A favorite of hers from the brand is the Plank King Bed. “The low-profile look of this is super European. Pair it with some inexpensive pendant lights over low-slung nightstands and it could be really chic!”

Both Lovelace and Nicole Alexander, founder and principal designer of Siren Betty Design, say TOV Furniture is a wonderful source for affordable decor. “[It’s] another great choice that prioritizes affordability without compromising on quality or style (and it's female-owned!),” says Lovelace.

Alexander wholeheartedly agrees. “TOV is a budget decorator's dream!” she says. “In particular, I think they do upholstered chairs and sofas exceptionally well.” Alexander especially loves the Isabella Loveseat, which “is less than $900, but it's so luxe and glamorous you can almost picture Daisy Buchanan lounging on it with a glass of Champagne at one of Gatsby's parties.” She’s also a fan of the Sloane Accent Chair, “which has a stunning modern silhouette and is just over $300.”

Similarly, Lovelace likes the Ada Chair since it’s an “easy way to punch up a monochromatic room on a budget.” She also recommends the Chelsea Ash Wood Dining Table because the light wood tones and reeded bases “are so in right now and the price point [at $1,149] is great.”

Interior designer Jonathan Berger’s go-to resource for high-end design at affordable prices is CB2. Berger believes that the retailer has upped its design game in the past few years by partnering with talents including Kara Mann and Paul McCobb. Plus, he shares, it’s great for both furniture and accents — especially since he thinks the pieces look like they should cost about 40% more than they actually do.

Interior designer Beth Diana Smith’s go-to for affordable (but expensive-looking) finds? HomeGoods. “I love the treasure hunt shopping for area rugs, coffee table books, vases and decor, planters, and oversized art,” she tells TZR. “Vases and decor are hands down my number-one favorite items as they can easily give any room a quick, affordable refresh. I always find stellar pieces and prices on items like brass decorative accessories, Buddha statues, colorful ceramic vases, and more.”

“Who doesn’t love a Danish staple?” asks interior designer Lisa Galano. “HAY continues to showcase luxury design nods and high-quality production with affordable pricing.” In fact, you can’t go wrong with anything from the store, she notes. That said, Galano continues, “I’m currently loving their table lamp collections. Simple, unique, and functional. Everyone will be asking, ‘Where’d you get that?!’”

“Coming Soon is an incredible one-stop shop for gifting yourself or others,” says Galano. “With products broken down into price ranges, it's easy to sift through to find your budget and beautiful accessory and utilitarian additions like these gorgeous candlestick holders that will enhance any dining table or add to a coffee table tray.”

“One of my favorite brands that makes products with so much detail is Hawkins New York,” says Cindy Ngo, founder of INK + PORCELAIN (which is also an affordable home decor destination worth checking out). “It’s my go-to for many home pieces because design should be attainable for all. A simple visit to its website leads to several ‘add to cart’ moments.”

Some of Ngo’s favorite pieces include the Set of 4 Essential Mugs — “coffee never felt better to the touch than in this cup,” she says — and the Crystalline Water Glass. “The chicest and most delicate stemware I own.”

“As a designer, I am continually having to source items that are affordable for my clients. In many cases, there are items that a client is willing to splurge on, but my intention is always to find the best elements for a space at the most reasonable price,” says Cortney McClure, lead designer and owner of Cortney McClure Design. “That’s part of my job! I always use a local source, Saxon’s Fine Furnishings, for most of the primary furnishings for a project. You can still furnish a space and make it feel custom and luxurious with the elements that you choose.”

“My go-to brand for luxury bedding is Crane & Canopy,” Courtney Lake, founder of Monogram Décor, tells TZR. “The SF-based online brand offers beautifully designed linens at an approachable price by working directly with top factories and sourcing high-quality materials. One of my recent favorites is their cotton sateen sheets, which have a super-soft feel and a chic French Blue striped pattern.”