Jennifer Lopez Found A Pair Of Everyday Earrings She Can Wear With Any Outfit

Jennifer Lopez’s taste in jewelry has stayed consistent throughout the years. Her style from the early 2000s revolved around chunky gold necklaces, bangles, and earrings. Fast forward to 2022 and gold baubles are still must-have staples in her outfits, whether she’s on the red carpet or at the mall. Her go-to brand for basic gold-tone accessories is the celebrity-adored label Jennifer Fisher. Lopez has worn countless earrings, from oversized thin hoops to dangly statement styles, from the brand. Specifically, Lopez’s Jennifer Fisher gold hoop earrings are the singer’s favorite pair. She recently styled them with three different outfits over the weekend.

The medium-sized Mini Samira Hoops are from the brand’s brass collection. They come in a classic style that complements any outfit — be it fancy or casual. On Jan. 15, while at The Grove, Lopez wore said earrings with a cropped chunky knit Orseund Iris sweater and a patchwork denim Dior skirt. The minimalist earrings were perfect for a laid-back day of shopping while still bringing that fashion-girl flair to her outfit.

Lopez chose to wear the earrings again on the following day while grabbing ice cream with her daughter. This time, she styled the gold accessory with a black and white zig-zag pattern Valentino jacquard cardigan and a black jumpsuit. A logo Hermès Constance belt wrapped around her waist.

You’ll notice the earrings subtly matched the golden hue from her belt. It appears Lopez quickly changed outfits later in the day, as she was photographed in a white floor-length skirt and black turtleneck top. However, one piece remained the same in her ensemble: She didn’t take off her Jennifer Fisher hoops.

Gold hoop earrings will always carry that timeless, wear-everyday vibe. The silhouette is a rising 2022 jewelry trend, too, as people look for fresh iterations to add to their bauble collection. If you want Lopez’s exact goes-with-everything hoops, they’re still available to shop. The Jennifer Fisher number comes in three different versions: 10k yellow gold, silver-rhodium, and 14k rose gold. You can buy all three styles and keep them on rotation for your outfits — or if you’re feeling generous, gift a pair to your BFF. In addition, shop other daily gold hoop options from the likes of BYCHARI, Adinas Jewels, and Mejuri.

