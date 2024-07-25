Over the span of her decades-long career, Jennifer Lopez has garnered an impressive collection of red carpet-ready gowns. Just in the last year, the fashion muse donned a custom Schiaparelli number to host the 2024 Met Gala, an ethereal Elie Saab Spring 2024 dress (plus, a floral cape) at the atelier’s Haute Couture show, and a baby pink Nicole Felicia gown at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards, just to name a few. However, few J.Lo-approved ballgowns have been as regal as the design Lopez chose for her Bridgerton-themed 55th birthday party. And in true J.Lo fashion, that wasn’t the only look of the evening.

Even though she didn’t ring in 55 until July 24, Lopez kickstarted her extravagant celebrations on July 21 in the Hamptons. On Sunday evening, the multi-hyphenate threw the birthday bash of the century complete with a horse-drawn carriage, professional dancers dressed in regency-era attire, a live string quartet, and even a performance from the birthday girl herself. Once her actual birthday rolled around, she gave her 251 million Instagram followers a sneak peek of the Bridgerton-inspired festivities, and to no surprise, her take on the hit Netflix series was spot-on. Lopez even added Season 3’s signature song, Archer Marsh’s cover of “Give Me Everything” by Pitbull under her IG reel.

Not only was her Hamptons residence completely transformed to match Bridgerton’s otherworldly sets, but Lopez also underwent a queenly makeover for her special night. Her first floor-length dress of the night was a custom creation from India-based designer, Manish Malhotra — the same artist behind many of the traditional Indian looks at this month’s viral Ambani wedding. According to Malhotra, both the off-the-shoulder corset and the elongated skirt were formed out of vintage brocade in royal hues like baby blue and gold. Overtop a voluminous petticoat, the Victorian era-esque skirt was adorned with hand-sewn sequins and over half-a-million crystals in a dignified floral motif.

The designer added an extra bit of shine to the final ‘fit via petal-shaped metal pailettes here and there. Similar to many of J.Lo’s custom designer looks, the heavily-draped two-piece was crafted by over 40 artisans and took over 3,490 hours to make, Malhotra shared in his IG post. She rounded out her applause-worthy couture with her go-to metallic gold platform pumps from Dolce & Gabbana, mesh opera gloves, a simple gold locket necklace, a matching flower crown, and diamond stud earrings.

Later in the evening, the “Let’s Get Loud” singer switched her custom couture for another number straight out of Bridgerton’s costume department. Lopez was photographed in a different off-the-shoulder silhouette, which featured an empire waistline bodice topped with shimmery rhinestones galore. Her fitted top was connected to a flowy pastel green skirt that trailed behind her as she danced. The Marry Me star opted for many of the same accessories, including the aforementioned mesh opera gloves and her understated jewelry.