You Need To See How J.Lo's Beauty Looks Have Evolved Since The '90s

Even amidst a very large flurry of celebrity-founded beauty brands, no one was anything but ecstatic when Jennifer Lopez announced hers was forthcoming. Lopez has been in the spotlight since the early '90s when she hit the scene as a Fly Girl dancer on In Living Color, and by 1999, released her first hit album On The 6. Back then, she often wore her natural curls, moody, nude lip colors, and the telltale thin brows of the era. In the 15+ years since, Jennifer Lopez's beauty evolution has brought constant glamour.

And while Lopez was cementing her status as a triple threat, she managed to also solidify her presence as a beauty icon, and a red carpet must-see. And Jennifer Lopez's beauty evolution through the years has basically been a series of glow-ups— it's pretty much impossible to believe she's now in her 50s. One thing that's never changed: she always looks incredible. These days, her look is more current tousled blonde locks, and impossibly bronzed, glowy skin—and exudes Hollywood glamour. In case you needed more evidence of her icon status: a certain green Versace dress (you know the one) is said to have been the catalyst for the creation of Google Image Search.

Below, revisit some of her best beauty and fashion moments over the last 15+ years.

Jennifer Lopez's Beauty Evolution: Mi Vida Loca / My Crazy Life Premiere, 1994

Lopez wore a low-key lavender button-up shirtdress with a mauve lip and her natural curls to this '94 premiere.

Jennifer Lopez's Beauty Evolution: National Association of Theater Owners Convention, 1996

Lopez's wide-leg satin, pajama-inspired pants paired with a slightly open cardigan in the same color would look just as cool today, as would her wavy hair and no-makeup makeup look.

Jennifer Lopez's Beauty Evolution: Anaconda Westwood Premiere, 1997

A very '90s beauty look: Lopez wore big bouncy curls, the requisite skinny brows that defined the decade, and a maroon lip to this '97 premiere.

Jennifer Lopez's Beauty Evolution: 55th Annual Golden Globe Awards, 1998

Lopez has never been afraid to show off her toned physique, which is just what this cutout and color-blocked gown did on the Golden Globes red carpet.

Jennifer Lopez's Beauty Evolution: The 41st Annual GRAMMY Awards, 1999

Lopez's pin straight, blonde hair, marked the start of her on-and-off love affair with honey-colored strands.

Jennifer Lopez's Beauty Evolution: The 42nd Annual Grammy Awards, 2000

J.Lo was not kidding around with this (still iconic) look to kick off the '00s.

Jennifer Lopez's Beauty Evolution: 74th Academy Awards, 2002

Lopez was pretty in pink with a teased updo.

Jennifer Lopez's Beauty Evolution: 75th Academy Awards, 2003

In head-to-toe mint green, the actor perfectly matched her makeup to her gown.

Jennifer Lopez's Beauty Evolution: 61st Golden Globe Awards

There's that golden goddess look we've come to expect from Lopez.

Jennifer Lopez's Beauty Evolution: 2005 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Perhaps this bold blue eye is a sign of things to come from J.Lo Beauty?

Jennifer Lopez's Beauty Evolution: 64th Golden Globe Awards, 2007

Lopez looks totally glam thanks to her all-over glow and gorgeous cascading ponytail.

Jennifer Lopez's Beauty Evolution: Topshop Topman Store Opening, 2009

Unsurprisingly, J.Lo also looks great with bangs.

Jennifer Lopez's Beauty Evolution: FOX Searchlight Golden Globes Party, 2011

Another full-on pink look, but this one really shows off Lopez's insanely toned legs.

Jennifer Lopez's Beauty Evolution: 70th Golden Globe Awards

A take on the 'naked' dress at the Golden Globes.

Jennifer Lopez's Beauty Evolution: 2015 Met Gala

...and a different kind of take on the 'naked' dress in this bold look at the Met Gala.

Jennifer Lopez's Beauty Evolution: 2017 Met Gala

This teal tent gown and matching makeup made for another stunning Met Gala look.

Jennifer Lopez's Beauty Evolution: Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2019

Those blonde ringlets Lopez wore to the Vanity Fair Oscar Party are the epitome of Hollywood glam.

Jennifer Lopez's Beauty Evolution: Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve' 2021

Lopez kicked off 2021 with a New Year's Eve performance in Times Square—the same night she officially launched her much anticipated skin care collection, JLo Beauty.