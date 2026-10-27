(Hair)

Jennifer Lawrence's New Hair Care Brand Is All About Working Smarter, Not Harder

Introducing mes° beauty.

by Eden Stuart
mes beauty
Jennifer Lawrence posing with the three launch products from mes beauty

Jennifer Lawrence has really great hair. The actor has consistently delivered memorable mane moments over her more than 20-year career, on-screen and off — the bouncy blonde blowout at the 2011 Oscars; the tousled updo in American Hustle; the immaculate fringe at the 2026 Golden Globes; I could go on. And now, with her new hair care brand mes° beauty, the Academy Award winner is sharing those fabulous hair days with the masses.

Launched Oct. 27, mes° beauty was created by Lawrence in partnership with Jasmina Aganovic, founder and CEO of the biology-driven beauty Arcaea. Its ethos? Identify the root of a hair problem, then address it with biology-driven solutions that extend from the shower through styling — and that help cut back on the time required to cultivate strong, healthy strands.

The brand’s debut launches include:

  • The Multitask Repair Mask ($52): A strengthening treatment designed for extended wear on dry hair — so you don’t have to wait an extra 20 minutes on wash day to rinse it out — this mask has a gel-like texture ideal for creating sleek and slicked-back looks. Its ingredients include a biomimetic tri-lipid complex to boost hair strength and reduce breakage, and olive squalane to protect from damage.
  • The Good Roots Volume Mist ($34): This root-lifting mist pumps up volume while taming down oiliness through a blend of ARC-5 Technology, which helps support the scalp microbiome, and Mediterranean microalgae to balance oils.
  • The Off-Duty Restyling Serum ($44): Designed to make it easier to restyle hair on day two, three, or beyond, this bi-phase serum features both an oil and a serum. It offers up to 450 degrees of heat protection and, thanks to the ingredient AirSilk™ C15-19, zaps frizz, too. Also on the ingredients list are a vegan keratin complex for strengthening and providing shape, and omega-3-rich flaxseed for shine and hydration.
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Mes° is available exclusively on mesbeauty.com.