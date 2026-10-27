Jennifer Lawrence has really great hair. The actor has consistently delivered memorable mane moments over her more than 20-year career, on-screen and off — the bouncy blonde blowout at the 2011 Oscars; the tousled updo in American Hustle; the immaculate fringe at the 2026 Golden Globes; I could go on. And now, with her new hair care brand mes° beauty, the Academy Award winner is sharing those fabulous hair days with the masses.

Launched Oct. 27, mes° beauty was created by Lawrence in partnership with Jasmina Aganovic, founder and CEO of the biology-driven beauty Arcaea. Its ethos? Identify the root of a hair problem, then address it with biology-driven solutions that extend from the shower through styling — and that help cut back on the time required to cultivate strong, healthy strands.

The brand’s debut launches include:

The Multitask Repair Mask ($52): A strengthening treatment designed for extended wear on dry hair — so you don’t have to wait an extra 20 minutes on wash day to rinse it out — this mask has a gel-like texture ideal for creating sleek and slicked-back looks. Its ingredients include a biomimetic tri-lipid complex to boost hair strength and reduce breakage, and olive squalane to protect from damage.

($52): A strengthening treatment designed for extended wear on dry hair — so you don’t have to wait an extra 20 minutes on wash day to rinse it out — this mask has a gel-like texture ideal for creating sleek and slicked-back looks. Its ingredients include a biomimetic tri-lipid complex to boost hair strength and reduce breakage, and olive squalane to protect from damage. The Good Roots Volume Mist ($34): This root-lifting mist pumps up volume while taming down oiliness through a blend of ARC-5 Technology, which helps support the scalp microbiome, and Mediterranean microalgae to balance oils.

($34): This root-lifting mist pumps up volume while taming down oiliness through a blend of ARC-5 Technology, which helps support the scalp microbiome, and Mediterranean microalgae to balance oils. The Off-Duty Restyling Serum ($44): Designed to make it easier to restyle hair on day two, three, or beyond, this bi-phase serum features both an oil and a serum. It offers up to 450 degrees of heat protection and, thanks to the ingredient AirSilk™ C15-19, zaps frizz, too. Also on the ingredients list are a vegan keratin complex for strengthening and providing shape, and omega-3-rich flaxseed for shine and hydration.

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Mes° is available exclusively on mesbeauty.com.