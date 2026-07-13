Over the years, Jennifer Lawrence has worn many hairstyles and cuts; they might be but a distant memory now, but the No Hard Feelings star has even had a bob and a pixie. One thing all of her styles tend to have in common, at least outside of work, is the color. “Jennifer Lawrence” is practically synonymous with “blonde.” But even those deeply committed to their go-to hue want to switch it up now and again, and it appears that JLaw might be in one of those phases: Because she just stepped out with cool brown hair that has to be her darkest color in years.

The Academy Award winner was spotted in New York City on July 9, reportedly en route to dinner. AirPods in her ears and a red handbag over her shoulder, Lawrence looked every bit the busy urbanite — and that extended to her hair, which was swept up into the ultimate effortless high ponytail. More noteworthy than the styling, however, was the color: A cool, ashy shade of brown, inflected with golden highlights closer to her signature buttery blonde. The highlights were especially visible in her long, center-parted curtain bangs.

While Lawrence has certainly been brunette before — specifically, the dark cocoa color she wore to play Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games franchise —I think it’s fair to say she’s one of, if not the, face(s) of millennial blondes. Indeed, if my research is correct, this is the first time the star has strayed from a flaxen hue since the last installment of the dystopian action films, way back in 2013. (She did take a brief, bewigged foray into red for Don’t Look Up in 2020.)

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The actor paired her new hue with a tried-and-true summer ‘fit formula: A vintage graphic T-shirt, a long, silky skirt, and flat sandals that showed off a red pedicure.