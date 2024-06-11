Almost every morning since late April, fashion enthusiasts have woken up to multiple street style looks from Dakota Johnson on the set of her upcoming movie, Materialists. Each day delivers a new collection of Johnson-approved elevated basics from celeb-favorite labels like LESET and DÔEN, and every ‘fit is just as stellar as the last. But on Monday evening, as we awaited her character’s latest OOTD, we were shocked to find Johnson on the red carpet, instead of walking the streets of SoHo. The style muse arrived at the 2024 Tribeca Film Festival in an unreleased sheer blue slip dress from Gucci’s upcoming collection.

On June 10 — the fifth day of the Tribeca Film Festival — Johnson made her grand entrance at the premiere of her new drama, Daddio, held at the BMCC Theater. The Fifty Shades of Grey star saved her Materialists-ready light-wash jeans for another day, and instead pulled out all the stops in a dress from the Gucci Fall/Winter 2024 presentation. Her red carpet-ready attire was a see-through midi dress in navy, complete with a lace-embellished bodice. Just like the original runway look, Johnson styled a lacy pair of high-waisted underwear that peeked through her lingerie-esque midi. From there, the A-lister stayed true to form with minimalistic accessories, including a boho-chic pendant necklace from Tiffany & Co. that rings in at $10,200. Johnson rounded out her OOTN with a few mismatched statement rings and black ankle-strap pumps.

Rob Kim/Getty Images Entertainment

Earlier that day, while out and about in SoHo, Johnson was snapped by the paparazzi in another sheer Gucci ensemble. For her first outing of the day, she chose a summery co-ord from the atelier’s Cruise 2025 collection which debuted a month ago in London. On top, Johnson wore a bright yellow bralette underneath a silk semi-sheer cardigan. For her bottoms, she kept the yellow theme going with a see-through marigold midi skirt that also peeped her boyshort undies. Johnson slipped on pointy slingback kitten heels in burgundy as well as gold rectangle sunglasses, both from Gucci, of course.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Given Daddio doesn’t hit theaters until June 28, there’s a chance Johnson will embark on a press tour in the coming days. So, be sure to keep an eye out. And in the meantime, channel her evening-out attire with the curated edit below.