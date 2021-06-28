Jennifer Hudson's Glowy-Glam BET Awards Look Was Powered By This $19 Liner

There are a few trademarks you can expect from all of Jennifer Hudson’s red carpet looks. The Oscar-winning actor-singer will always turn up with dewy, radiant skin and she’ll gravitate towards shades that emphasize her easy, knowing smile. As such, Hudson’s makeup look at the 2021 BET Awards, broadcast on June 27, was no exception.

In a natural-glam look that plays up Hudson’s immaculate skin, arched brows, and bow-shaped lips, celebrity-adored makeup artist Adam Burrell used a curated collection of bareMinerals products to create one of the evening’s freshest looks. “I love the monochromatic, dreamy caramel tones of this look,” Burrell tells TZR. “Although we kept this look on the simpler side, Jennifer is as happy here as she is with full-throttle glamour, she’s up for anything, a makeup artist’s dream, and that’s why I love her.”

Burrell, the consummate professional he is, knows skin prep is critical for any red carpet and the high-def cameras surrounding it. To lay the groundwork for makeup, Burrell begins by layering Skinlongevity Long Life Herb Serum with SMOOTHNESS Soft Moisturizer and Skinlongevity Eye Treatment, a combination he loves to work with. To lock in moisture, he seals the skin care with some cult-favorite Prime Time Foundation Primer which creates an ideal canvas for makeup.

Adam Burrell

“To even out Jennifer’s already perfect skin I applied a light layer of BarePro Performance Wear Liquid Foundation, a foundation I know I can rely on for a long night with lots of pictures being taken,” Burrell explains. The foundation, used here in shade Cinnamon, even has an SPF 20 infusion for added skin protection. “I love a fat fluffy brush to apply foundation,” he shares, preferring the bareMinerals Supreme Finisher Brush. “I like to buff the foundation into the skin, in thin layers. The buffing really gives an actual polished finish to the skin. A lot of my clients have adopted this technique from me.”

With a flawless base in place, Burrell adds dimension back to Hudson’s face with one of his signature moves. Using Gen Nude Powder Blush in the shade But First, Coffee, Burrell sweeps the product along Hudson’s facial perimeter and cheek hollows to play up her bone structure. The effect gives “a really dreamy, diffused finish to the whole look,” he explains. To complete the face, Burrell sets the foundation with the Original Mineral Veil Pressed Setting Powder, then adds a lit-from-within caramel glow to Hudson’s cheeks with the Bounce & Blur Blush in Blurred Buff.

Framing Hudson’s large, almond-shaped eyes, Burrell sculpted out the eyebrows with two Brow Master Sculpting Pencil shades, first in Chestnut then in darker shade Coffee for added dimension before sealing them with the Strength & Length Serum-Infused Brow Gel in Clear. But that’s just the start of the eyes, which become the centerpiece for this entire look.

After priming the eyes, Burrell uses the just-launched Mineralist Palette in Sunlit Neutrals, blending shades Sunwarmed 2 and Sandy 1 all over the lid before defining the crease using Mahogany 6. A rich, warm brown eyeliner is applied across the top lash line, then Burrell uses a smudge brush to smoke and blend it up and out. To finish the upper eyes, he blends a set of falsies with Hudson’s real lashes with the help of the Strength & Length Mascara.

via bareMinerals

Before finishing the lower part of Hudson’s eyes, Burrell likes to layer on some brightening, lifting undereye concealer. “I applied the Original Liquid Mineral Concealer under the eyes and also to the bridge of the nose, center of the forehead, and a little on the chin, to create a natural lit look, setting it with the Original Mineral Veil Powder,” he explains, using concealer shade Dark 5C and powder shades in Sheer Tan and Sheer Deep. Then, to finish the eyes completely, Burrell runs that same brown eyeliner (it’s Mineralist Eyeliner in Topaz) along the lower lash line before blending it out with the same brown shadows from the Mineralist Palette in Sunlit Neutrals palette.

Burrell finished the natural look with a neutral beige lip, Gen Nude Under Over Lip Liner in Attitude, and Mineralist Hydra-Smoothing Lipstick in Insight. The overall effect feels very Hudson: warm and romantic but natural and true-to-self.

