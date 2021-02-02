Hailey Bieber and BareMinerals have always been a match made in beauty heaven. The model's off-duty style goes hand in hand with everything the brand is about — low-key makeup, skin-first complexion products, and natural-looking foundation, mascara, and lip colors. However, Hailey Bieber's latest BareMinerals campaign for the new Ageless Phyto-Retinol Collection proves that there's another BareMinerals face in the family.

"How beautiful is my MOM?" Bieber wrote on a sweet Feb. 2 Instagram post featuring the model alongside mother Kennya Baldwin. "Campaign for the new @bareMinerals AGELESS plant-based retinol skincare. We’re both using and loving that it’s gentle but so good." A video of both Baldwin, Bieber, and other campaign stars can be seen on BareMineral's Instagram page, as well.

And if you listen close, you might hear the keyboard clicking as over a thousand Bieber fans head over to check out the new collection. Although it was only released at the start of February, the Ageless Phyto-Retinol Collection is set to be a new favorite amongst BareMinerals fans, since it uses Bidens pilosa extract (otherwise known as picão preto) as a natural retinol alternative. According to the product description for the $62 Ageless Phyto-Retinol Face Cream, the "phyto-retinol" is "tested to be as effective as retinol without causing redness, dryness, or sensitivity."

There are three other products in the new collection beyond the face cream, too, if you already have a moisturizer that works for you but want to try out BareMineral's retinol alternative. The $46 Ageless Phyto-Retinol Eye Cream targets eye-area lines and puffiness, while the $62 Ageless 10% Phyto-Retinol Night Concentrate is a layering-friendly lotion. Last — but not least — the Ageless Phyto-Retinol Neck Cream serves as a reminder to everyone to stop ignoring your neck area. The $52 cream features the picão preto extract along with protein peptides and hyaluronic acid, which work together to support your own natural collagen supply and plump up skin.

Check out the new BareMinerals products by heading over to the beauty brand's website. Or, just keep scrolling through the drop below, and see why Bieber and Baldwin are both fans of the trendy new launch.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.